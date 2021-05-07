HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team fell to Mora by the score of 5-2 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

The Bluejackets only two wins came in singles where Tristen Babich beat Zethan Schultz 6-1, 6-0, and Cooper Hendrickson downed Jens Jensen 6-0, 6-0.

Max Sampson and Jack Sampson won singles matches for the Mustangs.

Winning doubles matches were Madox Balmer and Jonah Smart, Cael Sjodin and Tucker Haas and Saul Thompson and Chase Axtell.

Mora 5, Hibbing 2

Singles: No. 1 — Max Samspon, M, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Jack Sampson, M, def. Drew Anderson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Zethan Schultz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jens Jensen, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: No. 1 — Madox Balmer-Jonah Smart, M, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand-Jack Gabardi, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Cael Sjodin-Tucker Haas, M, def. Andrew Hendrickson-Keaton Petrick, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 — Saul Thompson-Chase Axtell, M. def. Benny Galli-Aman Majundar, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

