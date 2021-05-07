HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team fell to Mora by the score of 5-2 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
The Bluejackets only two wins came in singles where Tristen Babich beat Zethan Schultz 6-1, 6-0, and Cooper Hendrickson downed Jens Jensen 6-0, 6-0.
Max Sampson and Jack Sampson won singles matches for the Mustangs.
Winning doubles matches were Madox Balmer and Jonah Smart, Cael Sjodin and Tucker Haas and Saul Thompson and Chase Axtell.
Mora 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Max Samspon, M, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 — Jack Sampson, M, def. Drew Anderson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Zethan Schultz, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jens Jensen, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Madox Balmer-Jonah Smart, M, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand-Jack Gabardi, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Cael Sjodin-Tucker Haas, M, def. Andrew Hendrickson-Keaton Petrick, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 — Saul Thompson-Chase Axtell, M. def. Benny Galli-Aman Majundar, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.