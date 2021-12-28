CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team is looking for their first win of the season, and the Spartans let one slip through their fingers Tuesday.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was tied 44-44 with Duluth Denfeld with just under five minutes to play, but the Hunters outscored the Spartans 9-7 down the stretch to eke out a 52-51 victory in the third-place game at the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Bob McDonald Court.
Nashwauk-Keewatin missed too many opportunities with the game hanging in the balance, and that’s why the Spartans missed out on that first win of the season.
Nashwauk-Keewatin was 19-35 at the free throw line, and once again, turnovers hurt the Spartans dearly.
“It’s all stuff we work on in practice, the free throws when you’re tired, calling plays, just calming down in the heat of the moment,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kelly Kukkonen said. “The missed free throws are frustrating, seeing as we shoot them every-single day.
“When you come into a game when it counts and you can’t put them in, it gets frustrating. Otherwise, I think they played fantastic.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin only trailed by three at the half, 26-23.
“They were playing great defense,” Kukkonen said. “They were switching on screens. What was killing us was their offensive rebounds. With the size difference, I thought they were doing the best they could.
“I couldn’t have asked for much more at the half.”
In the second half, Denfeld did go up 37-31, but the Spartans made it 37-36 as Claire Clusiau and Jazlynn Svaleson picked up the slack on offense.
Clusiau finished with 25 points, and Svaleson had 19 as they kept Nashwauk-Keewatin in the game.
“They were incredible,” Kukkonen said. “Claire is becoming this incredible leader on the floor. Not many people expected that because she’s a quiet girl. Having her come out, and Jazlynn taking on senior leadership, it’s nice to see.”
Thanks to Svaleson, the Spartans tied it 44-44 with 4:17 to play, but a 7-4 run by the Hunters 51-48, with 1:50 to play.
It was 51-49 when Svaleson scored, but a free throw by Alyssa Peterson put Denfeld up by three, 52-49 with 36 seconds left.
Svaleson scored to cut the deficit to one, 52-51, then Nashwauk-Keewatin had a chance to take the lead, but two turnovers gave the Hunters a couple of throws in the final 20 seconds.
The last free throw was with just over two seconds to play.
Nashwauk-Keewatin rebounded the miss, but there was no time to get the ball down court.
“I liked our intensity,” Kukkonen said. “They wanted to win. They didn’t waver. They listened to everything I told them to do. That’s all you can ask from your team.”
NK 23 28 — 51
DD 26 26 — 52
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 19, Katie Kinkel 4, Jaci Rebrovich 2, Claire Clusiau 25, Kaitlin Olson 1.
Duluth Denfeld: Williams 1, Alyssa Peterson 3, Faith Grammer 8, Krya Robinson 13, Alyssa Grammer 8, Selah Reinertson 10, Thais Vicens DeLaFlor 9.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 17; Duluth Denfeld 24; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 19-35; Duluth Denfeld 10-19; 3-pointers: Kinkel, Clusiau, Faith Grammer 2.
