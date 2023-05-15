MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team couldn’t recover from a few too many slip ups Saturday morning against Barnum.
Holding a 6-5 lead after six innings, the Rangers defense couldn’t find the final out they needed to end the game as the Bombers put up five runs to take things late, 10-6.
And while things ended on a sour note, MI-B got off to a great start, plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control early.
Desi Milton reached after being hit by a pitch, stole her way to second before being driven home on an RBI single from Colie Otto down the third base line.
Otto stole second and came home when Elle Otto reached on an error from the Barnum shortstop. A runner on second, Natalie Bergman etched a single up the middle to score the third run of the inning. She then stole her way to second and then third before coming home on a passed ball to make it a 4-0 game after one inning.
In the pitcher’s circle, Bergman had a quick second and third innings, but the Bombers found a way back into the game starting in the fourth.
Barnum’s Dana Buell started the top half of the inning with a single to left before Bergman walked Lenorah Korpela to put runners on first and second. A ground rule double from Danika Olson scored one.
With runners on second and third, Bergman got a strikeout for the first out but then surrendered a double to left from Reagan Warnygora that scored two to make it a 4-3 game. Things still looked dicey after then when Bergman hit the next batter and walked the one after to load up the bases with one out but solid work from the pitcher ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts keeping MI-B’s lead intact.
Barnum kept the bats moving in the fifth inning and plated the tying run in the process. Buell etched a single to left, stole her way to second and then came home on an RBI single from Korpela.
After a walk to Olson, the Rangers turned a 1-3-2 double play to grab their first two outs before Bergman struck out Warnygora to end the inning.
The Bombers weren’t going to be denied the lead, however, with the way their bats were swinging. In the top of the sixth with two runners on, Jacinda Wright ripped a single up the middle to score a runner, putting the Rangers behind for the first time all game.
MI-B got a break in the bottom of the sixth inning to retake the lead. Colie Otto reached on a walk before Isabelle Mattson laid down the perfect bunt for a single. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance with Elle Otto at the plate.
Otto launched a pitch to right field with the Barnum outfielder just a glove short of making the catch, allowing two runs to score to put MI-B back on top. With the lead ever so slight, the Rangers needed just three outs to put the game behind them.
But those three outs didn’t come before the Bombers did some more damage.
Korpela started the top of the seventh with a single to center-left. MI-B got the first out on a fielder’s choice, but MaKayla Sheff reached for the Bombers after an infield error from MI-B. Warnygora was hit by a pitch to then load up the bases.
Bergman got the second out for the Rangers, striking out Lyla Oetterer. MI-B needed just one more play to fall their way, but that didn’t come as Alizondra Collelo knocked a single to center to score two runs.
The hurt kept coming for the Rangers with two more runs coming in to score on an infield error before Wright hit a single to center-left to score one more. As quickly as they took a one-run lead, the Rangers watched things slip away trialing 10-6.
MI-B could only get a runner to second in the bottom of the seventh as they took the loss to the Bombers.
While the top of the seventh was what sealed the deal against the home team, Rangers head coach Jesse White said the loss can’t be blamed on just one inning.
“It felt like the game started slipping away a lot earlier,” White said. “We had some innings where we led off, got distracted and frustrated and just had bad at bats. The girls let that get into their heads. It all kind of culminated into that last inning.
“We had one out and we should have made the play at first. When you play out of position or make bad throws, that’s what happens.”
With a week of the regular season remaining, White says here’s frustration with the pile up of errors.
“I would like to see more consistency by now whether it’s pitching, fielding or batting. We expected to do better today and it’s disappointing because some of the stuff we’ve improved on, it felt like we went backwards today. We’ve got five games in the next week so we just have to put the hammer down and start all over. They’ll learn from this.”
With a busy slate of games over the next few days, White hopes the Rangers can put this one behind them.
“I hope to just see us get back to what’s working when we’re successful. I know we can avoid these mistakes if we come ready to play.”
BASEBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 5,
Silver Bay 4
SILVER BAY—The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team scored four runs in the first two innings and plated one more in the fifth to hang on for a win over Silver Bay on Friday, 5-4.
Noah Berrini had the RBI sacrifice in the top of the first inning to drive in Damian Tapio. Tapio then crushed a three-run home run in the top of the second to give the Rangers a solid lead early, driving in TJ DuChamp and Evan Anderson, both of whom reached earlier in the inning on singles.
Brant Tiedeman got the win on the mound for the Rangers, striking out nine hitters while only giving up four hits.
Ely 17,
Chisholm 1
CHISHOLM—Ely piled on the hurt early on Thursday, scoring seven runs on six hits in the first inning to cruise past Chisholm 17-1 in five innings.
Logan Loe, Caid Chittum, Erron Anderson, Drew Marolt, Zander Lislegard and Joey Bianco all found hits early before the Wolves added nine more runs in the fifth inning to put a bow on things.
Loe and Chittum finished with three hits each for Ely with Loe tallying five RBIs to Chittum’s three.
Elliot Levens got the win on the mound, giving up one run on two hits and five walks while striking out five.
Ely 7,
Nevis 0
Logan Loe struck out 11 hitters on Friday to guide Ely to a 7-0 win over Nevis.
Following up his strong performance on the mound, Loe backed it up at the plate with two hits and two RBIs to lead the Timberwolves. Drew Marolt added a pair of hits and three RBIs, capped off by a two-run double in the seventh to give Ely the 7-0 cushion. Joey Bianco finished with three hits and two stolen bases.
Red Lake County 4,
Ely 1
BLACKDUCK—Red Lake County broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning with four runs coming off the back of an Ely error and three hit Blackduck batters.
Ely got one across home plate in the fifth with a Caid Chittum single scoring Hunter Halbakken but the Timberwolve left the bases loaded to give up their best chance of coming back.
Halbakken got the start for Ely, giving up four runs on three hits and a walk over 3.1 innings of work. He struck out three. Drew Johnson pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out two batters.
Blackduck 13,
Ely 3
BLACKDUCK—Blackduck routed Ely 13-3 to close out the Timberwolves busy week of baseball.
The Drakes compiled 13 hits and scored in every inning but the second in order to grab the 10-run win.
Drew Marolt got the start for Ely, giving up seven runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work. Drew Johnson came in and pitched 1.1 innings of relief, giving up four runs on five hits while Caid Chittum finished the game, surrendering the last two runs.
At the plate, Joey Bianco and Elliot Levens had a pair of hits and an RBI each for the Timberwolves.
Capping off a stretch of seven games in six days, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich said there was plenty for his team to learn by the end of the week, highlighting both bright spots and problem areas.
“Our pitchers Saturday were not very sharp,” Ivancich said. Logan continues to pitch well. He threw an absolute dominant game Friday and I hope he can continue to do that. Our other starting pitchers struggled for the first time this season, but I think they will be fine. With three days off this week they should be well rested going into our weekend tournament.
“Playing the amount of games we did last week gets us ready for what we can expect when playoffs come. [We] have to be able to play multiple games in a short period of time.”
