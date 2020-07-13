Miscues cost Virginia in Sir G's Tournament

ELY — Some costly errors ended up being the difference maker in multiple games for the Virginia Senior Babe Ruth baseball team as they went 1-3 this weekend at the Sir G’s Tournament in Ely.
Virginia opened up play with Ely on Friday, dropping their first game 3-2
Ryan Hujanen got the start on the bump for Virginia and pitched six innings. He gave up three earned runs on four hits while striking out 11.
Virginia could only muster four hits in the contest with Hujanen, Nick Peters, Ryan Scherf and Andrew Bird all recording one each.
On Saturday, Virginia started things off with Roseau and fell 11-7 in a game where they committed four errors.
Scherf started on the hill and gave up five earned runs on four hits and three walks over three and 2/3 innings. Tommy Nemanich came on in relief and gave up three earned runs on five hits and six walks.
At the plate, Landin McCarty and John Kendall led the way with three hits each. Nemanich finished with a pair of hits. Peters, Hujanen, Daniel Moore, Cole Schaefer and Dre Chaffee all picked up a hit as well.
In their second game on Saturday, Virginia found themselves on the bad end of a 13-3 five-inning loss to Wadena.
Moore started the game for Virginia but was pulled in the first inning with a back injury after giving up one run. Cole Schaefer came on in relief, giving up eight earned runs over two innings. John Kendall pitched the final three innings for Virginia and did not surrender an earned run. Kendall, Scherf, Peters, Nemanich, McCarty and Chaffee all recorded hits in the loss.
In Virginia’s final game on Sunday, their fate finally turned around as they dropped Minnetonka to the tune of 12-3 win.
Nick Peters started for Virginia and gave up three earned runs over three innings of work. Peters struck out five and walked six. Daniel Moore came on in relief for Peters and went two innings, giving up no hits and walk while striking out two.
McCarty led the way once again with three hits and a double. Scherf finished with two doubles. Kendall added two hits and Hujanen, Nemanich, Chaffee and Schaefer all finished with one hit.
Ending the weekend with a win was important for Virginia, according to head coach Tom Norman.
“It was a clean game for us with no errors,” Norman said of the win. “The thing that killed us in those closer games we lost were some errors. Those mental mistakes cost us every time. The Ely game could’ve gone either way. The Roseau game was one bad inning where they drove in a lot of runs. Really, Wadena was the only team that was definitely better than us.”
Despite going 1-3, Norman said he was mostly pleased with the way his team played at the tournament.
“I was definitely proud of how the guys played for the most part. We’ve played a lot of games within the last week and we’ve had just 10 guys for most of it. So to see them come out and still played hard made me proud.”
Virginia will be in action again this week, taking on Cook County at home on Thursday and Ely at home on Friday.
