HIBBING — The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team proved why their quest to repeat as Class A champions is no joke.
The Mirage shut out the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets 5-0 Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Proctor/Hermantown came out the gates ready to play, throwing everything it had at the Bluejackets’ defense.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke knew his team was in for a 51-minute battle.
“They are the defending state champs who are returning with a solid team,” Hyduke said.
“We talked about what we needed to do before the game. We knew the kind of game they are going to play.”
The Mirage’s first goal came at the 5:50 mark of the first period when Hannah Graves took a pass from Katie Sandelin and put the puck in the back of the net.
Proctor/Hermantown tried to add to its lead later in the period with a couple of high-quality scoring chances.
“We came out flat,” Hyduke said. “Our first few shifts kind of affected the remainder of our first period.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess made a phenomenal save sprawling to her right. A minute later, Hess found herself tested again when a Mirage defender found her way behind the Bluejacket defense. Luckily for the Bluejackets, Hess made another huge save.
“Addison has been doing that for us for quite a while,” Hyduke said. “Her job is to keep us in position, so we can secure the win. She has done an admirable job of doing that.”
Less than a minute from that save, Proctor/Hermantown scored its second goal of the game with four minutes left when Mya Gunderson made a nice pass to Rylee Gilbertson, who netted the goal.
The final goal in the first period came 1:30 later when Natalie Berg hit Izy Fairchild out in front of the net. Fairchild spun around and had a wide-open net giving her team a 3-0 lead.
Hibbing/Chisholm needed to grab some momentum during the second period.
Unfortunately, it looked like things were going in the opposite direction as the Bluejackets took the game’s first penalty less than two minutes into the period. Only 18 seconds into the power play, Proctor/Hermantown took a penalty negating the advantage.
Hibbing/Chisholm held possession of the puck for most of the 4-on-4 time, but the Bluejackets could not produce any scoring chances.
Hyduke noticed a definite change in his teams’ play despite the lack of scoring throughout the second period.
“We moved our feet,” Hyduke said. “We started to take away time and space, which was one of the things we wanted to do from the start of the game. We started to play more determined in the second.
“They (Proctor/Hermantown) still had some good opportunities, and Addison made some nice saves. Territorially, the play was more balanced in the second period.”
Hess kept her teams’ deficit to three goals with another strong save on a Nya Seiger scoring chance seven minutes into the period.
Hibbing/Chisholm had their first look at extended power-play time with a little over five minutes to go in the second period when the Mirage took a penalty after a face-off in the Bluejacket zone.
The Bluejackets did get a couple of shots on the net, but nothing got past Mirage goaltender Abby Pajari as Proctor/Hermantown successfully killed off the penalty.
In the first shift of the third period, Hibbing/Chisholm’s Julia Gerard had a chance to put the Bluejackets on the board, but her shot whistled just wide of the net.
The Mirage added to their lead at the 4:16 mark of the third period when they won a face-off in the Bluejackets’ zone. The puck went right to the stick of Seiger, and she got the puck past Hess.
Any chance Hibbing/Chisholm had for a comeback all but evaporated as the Bluejackets found themselves short-handed twice during the third period.
The Mirage added the game's final goal on one of those power plays when Reese Heitzman scored the lead to 5-0.
Moving forward, Hyduke is ready to see how the team responds after the loss.
“We just have to learn from our mistakes,” Hyduke said. “The first three goals we gave up weren't because of what they did. It was what we didn’t do. You just have to learn from your mistakes, and hopefully, we will because we have another tough game against Grand Rapids on Friday.”
That game against Grand Rapids/Greenway will be in Hibbing on Friday with puck drop at 7 p.m.
PH 3 0 2 — 5
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. PH, Hannah Graves (Katie Sandelin, Mya Gunderson), 5:50; 2. PH, Rylee Gilbertson (Gunderson, Graves), 12:59; 3. PH, Izy Fairchild (Natalie Berg, Nya Seiger), 14:23
Second Period — No Scoring
Third Period — 4. PH, Seiger (Fairchild), 4:16; 5. PH, Reese Heitzman (Graves, Ember Kettle), PP, 11:28
Goalie Saves — Proctor/Hermantown: Abby Pajari 3-4-5—12, Neelah McLeod x-x-1—1; Hibbing/Chisholm: Addison Hess 11-13-22—46
Penalties — Proctor/Hermantown 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10.
