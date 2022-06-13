EVELETH — Rock Ridge sophomore golfer Ian Mikulich thinks he’s playing his best game at the right time.
The shooter will see if that proves to be true starting today at the Class AA State Golf Meet at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Tackling his first state meet, the sophomore will be the first Rock Ridge boys’ golfer to play at state. Looking back at his season, Mikulich thinks he’s still moving in the right direction.
“Things started off slow this season for me but I think I finished strong,” Mikulich said Sunday. “Things definitely got better as the season went on. It was a struggle with the weather but the team really helped each other out to get past that kind of stuff.”
Rock Ridge co-head coaches Mike Plesha and Pat McBride believe Mikulich has the mental game needed to tackle Sand Creek.
“He’s really determined,” McBride said. “He wants to learn. He’s come a long way from the beginning of the year. I think he’ll be fine down there. He puts in plenty of time on the course getting better.
“He puts in a lot of effort where a lot of kids don’t,” Plesha added. “That all shows in the end. He’s a long ball striker. He hits the ball pretty well, pretty long so that shortens the course a bit for him.”
Mikulich says he’s played a few rounds of golf in between sections and state which should hopefully help him forget the end of the section meet where he says he didn’t play his best game, despite finishing in fourth place.
“The first day at sections was great. The second day I went out there and got in my head a little bit. I’ll have to work on that but I have my coaches with me to help so I think I’ll be okay.”
On his section performance, Plesha gave Mikulich more credit than the sophomore was willing to give himself.
“We play in a hard section and it’s a hard section course. Weather wasn’t really conducive to good golf on either day. The wind was pretty bad at times and made things difficult. Overall, I think he handled himself well. We had a couple golfers that had rough second days that could’ve made it to state too but Ian was able to figure it all out.”
On the course itself, Mikulich says he’s never played Sand Creek before, which made him all the more excited to get a look at it during Monday’s practice round.
“It’s completely new to me so I’ll have to see what the greens are like, how fast they are. I’ll need to make sure I take my time on each hole and see how they play.”
With the varsity roster for the Wolverines being a competitive one all season long, the coaches believe it was beneficial to Mikulich and the rest of the golfers to constantly be fighting for a spot on the six-man team.
“I think it was good for all of the kids to be forced to play competitive golf from Day 1,” Plesha said. “If you want to play, you have to play. There was no place to hide. It came down to the day before sections on the last tryout and one kid missed it by a tenth of a stroke on his average. That tells you how competitive the top seven or eight kids were. It’s good for us as a team. It stinks that we have kids that re that good that aren’t playing but it's good for the program overall.”
He’s the type of player that asks for help when he needs it,” McBride said. “And so did a lot of other kids. We had a good team this year and they were playing solid golf with each other.”
Despite all the competition, Mikulich said the combination of players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert made things a lot more fun and exciting this season.
“There was no conflict there. We just played together and had fun. We got to play some good golf.”
The sophomore hopes to shoot a two-day 165 at state. While the competition will be stiff, his coaches will remind him to just focus on his game.
“Everyone down there is good,” Plesha said. “This is a whole different level of competition. It’s bound to mess with some kids’ heads, but how you respond to things like that determines how well you finish.”
“Hopefully he’s on top of things mentally,” McBride said. “There’s nerves and pressure for sure but he’s a good golfer. He’s had quite a bit of experience and he’s good for a sophomore. He should have a couple more years in front of him.”
Mikulich’s tee time for today is set for 8:24 a.m.
