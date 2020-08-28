MI-B turnout hits highest level to date

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers’ cross country team continues to be on the grow.
Mountain Iron-Buhl now has 32 runners that have registered, which is the most the team has ever had, said ninth-year head coach Dave Taus.
The new additions will look to key runners like Liz and Kate Nelson, along with captains Jeffrey Kayfes, Daniel Rudolph, Ava Butler and Brooke Niska, who was the first girl in MI-B history to make it to state three years ago.
Taus said the underclassmen are looking to them for preparation tips and how to make that next step.
“We’re very fortunate to have some of the top runners right in our own school district. It’s nice to have that leadership. They’re really taking over the lead and molding the team into something special.’’
The Rangers are hoping to build on a season that included three runners qualifying for state — Kayfes and Kate and Liz Nelson.
“I know Jeffrey Kayfes with Liz and Kate Nelson are working hard to also make another state trip. We also have some other individuals who may be ready to make a big jump this year also!’’
The team must also overcome the loss of four runners to graduation — Maggie Kayfes, Kalisha Niska, Nels Parenteau and Andy Nelson.
Other key girls returning include Colie Otto, Ginny Moe and Aalyah Webb. For the boys, Logan Maras and Rylen and Trey Niska return to bolster MI-B.
Others expected to contribute are as follows: Boys-Ian Villebrun, Noah, Sam, and Eli Larson, Jasper Helender, Kade Otto, Lance Ganyo, Mylo Niska, Austin Nelson; Girls-Elle Otto, Anna Neyens, Sami Warwas, Lindsay Olin, Peighton Kne, Sarah Moe.
The future of the team looks bright, as well, with 10 fifth- and sixth-graders signed up to compete.
Considering MI-B didn’t field a team for a couple seasons nine years ago, “we’re very proud of the steps we’ve taken.’’
Taus added that five different runners have made it to state in the last three years. “That’s great recognition for our school district,’’ which is smaller than some teams they go up against. “We do some good things.’’
For 2020, “we have a very talented group of runners. We hope to compete well and hopefully get a few to place high in regions. ... We are excited for the season and having the opportunity to compete once again.’’
Regarding the Rangers’ strength, Taus said it was his team’s ability to train hard and their willingness to encourage others to do the same. We have a lot of athletes who have been in cross country for several years and understand the importance of working hard each and every day.’’
“I am very proud of how our returning letter winners are welcoming our new runners. MI-B has always had a family atmosphere on the team and this year is just another great group of kids. If you were unable to join our program before school started, we are still looking to expand our team and would welcome you to cross country.’’
Overall, there are a lot of talented runners in the section, according to Taus, who is assisted by Louie Parenteau. “I would look for GNK to have a chance to repeat on the boys side and also Pequot Lakes on the girls side.’’
MI-B will begin its season at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Virginia Tri Meet. The event will feature three races of three teams each. The times are 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
