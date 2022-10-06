MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl volleyball team found themselves locked in a Monday night battle with Silver Bay where the momentum swung back and forth repeatedly.
Whenever the Rangers put together a solid set and took advantage of Mariner miscues, the Mariners would do the same to the Rangers in the next set.
Eventually, the two teams found themselves in a winner-take-all fifth set where MI-B managed to get some key points out of their veterans on their way to a 3-2 (25-19, 15-25, 25-12, 25-21, 18-16) win over Silver Bay.
After the match, Rangers head coach Jesse White said the win was a bright spot for his team that has struggled with fighting off adversity.
“The key for us down the stretch was that the girls came together and just fought through all those tough spots. We’ve struggled with adversity all year but that’s what got us through the last set. We got down and you can tell there were some nerves but we took control and sucked it up.”
White also praised the play of seniors Sam Hoff, Alix Swanson and Sage Ganyo, as well as junior Gabby Lira who came through with a huge block to give MI-B match point.
“The seniors really picked it up. Sam and Alix had some great serves in that set and Sage came through with some big hits. Of course, Gabby played lights out again tonight like usual so it was great to see.”
The Rangers broke away in the first set after the two teams were tied 5-5. A Ganyo kill sandwiched between two Silver Bay errors gave MI-B room to work with before Natalie Bergman served up an ace to make it 10-5 for the home squad.
After a timeout from Silver Bay, the Rangers continued to stretch the lead with Ganyo adding more kills to her statsheet. Lira also added an ace while Swanson picked up a block to make it 18-7 MI-B.
The Mariners slowly chipped away at the lead, getting it down to as little as three points, but MI-B closed out the set on two straight points from Isabelle Mattson, 25-19.
The second set was all Silver Bay as the Mariners took the first nine points to create a margin the Rangers couldn’t recover from. Brooke Velcheffi got things going with a kill before Katie Carpenter added two of her own. Hope Ernest served up an ace and Dani Thompson helped fuel the offense with another Mariner kill.
MI-B got a break when Silver Bay hit one into the net to give them their first point of the set. Ganyo then served up an ace and another hitting error from the Mariners made it 9-3. Six was the smallest the deficit would get, however, as the MAriners ran away with the set, 25-15.
The third set was a return to form for the Rangers. Suzy Aubrey served up an ace to get things started as MI-B took eight of the first nine points to force a timeout from the Mariners.
MI-B always maintained a healthy lead and it began to stretch out even further thanks to the work of Bergman who added a tip point at the net before serving up two straight aces to make it 15-5.
Lira and Ganyo put in some more work near the end of the set and the Rangers closed things out by forcing a Silver Bay error on set point, 25-12.
The fourth set was the closest of the night by far to this point. Ernest started things off with an ace but a kill from Mattson helped MI-B take the early 2-1 lead. Thompson knotted things up with a kill of her own.
The two teams stayed close until it was tied 6-6 and the Mariners began to make their move.McKenzie Thums served up an ace and Lexi Viney put down a kill to make it 9-6. The Mariners spread the love around with Carpenter adding a kill and Viney finding a block to make it 13-7.
Ganyo and Hoff tried to get MI-B back in it with a few kills, but the Mariners still held a late lead up 21-16. MI-B made one last push in the fourth set with the Mariners making some errors that allowed the gap to close. Aubrey then served up an ace to make it 21-20, but the Mariners found a groove late to close it out 25-21.
Silver Bay looked like they were going to take the final set, racing out to a 5-1 lead that had the Rangers frazzled. MI-B slowly but surely worked their way back into things until the set was tied 8-8, forcing a timeout from the Mariners.
Both sides traded points, forcing ties at nine, 10, 11 and 12, with Ganyo grabbing the last two MI-B kills to keep the Rangers in it. A block from Thompson tied the game at 13 and both squads were tied up again at 14 as well as 15.
At 15 all, a kill from Thompson gave the Mariners another match point, but the next Silver Bay attack went into the net, tying things up. Needing to win by two, Lira put up a wonderful block that Silver Bay couldn’t recover from on the next point, giving MI-B match point.
From there, it was one final hitting error that sealed Silver Bay’s fate, handing the fifth set to the Rangers, 18-16.
Describing the swingy nature of the whole match, White said there were a variety of factors that went into that.
“We had some homecoming stuff in between the first and second so I think that might have taken the girls’ minds off of things at first. Once we got back into it, it was too late. Throughout the whole match we were mixing and matching a few different lineups for a variety of reasons so I think it was a lot of getting used to each other out there.
“We wanted to get a few of the girls some more playing time than they normally see and I think those girls that came off the bench really did a great job for us tonight which is what we hoped we’d see. It felt like we were constantly adjusting and eventually we got it figured out by the end.”
Hoping to build on the win, White says the team will continue to work towards a consistent style of volleyball.
“We have to keep working on the things we’ve been doing a lot lately, which is just playing as a team, like a cohesive unit; talking a lot, making good passes, things like that. This was a good win against a pretty good team so hopefully we can build off this going forward to finish out the season.”
MI-B will be back in action on Monday when they host Cook County.
Ely 3,
Northeast Range 0
ELY — The Ely volleyball team took care of business and kept their undefeated season intact Monday night, downing visiting Northeast Range 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-5).
The Timberwolves were led by a variety of players, namely Hannah Penke who led in kills with seven to go along with six digs and four aces. Madeline Kallberg and Sarah Visser split the setting duty with 14 and 19 assists each. Kallberg added six kills and two blocks while Visser had six digs and six aces.
Kate Coughlin had six kills and three aces, Lilli Rechichi had five kills and Rachel Coughlin had four kills anda block. Calre Thomas added three kills and three aces while NAtasha Fulkrod had three kills and two blocks.
Northeast Range will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Hill City. Ely will take part in the Mesabi East Tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Hibbing/Chisholm 6,
Mesabi East Area 0
AURORA — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls’ soccer team blanked Mesabi East Area on Monday, 6-0.
Cassidy Koski had two goals; Veyda Friend had two goals; Makayla Jerkovich had one goal; and Emily Petroske had a goal.
Aella White had four saves in goalfor the Bluejackets.
