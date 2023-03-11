MOUNTAIN IRON — When the quarterfinals of the Section 7A tournament roll around, there’s no room to hide.
For the last two years, the eight remaining teams have shown they can compete with any of the other squads on any given night.
For the fourth-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team, that means taking on a dangerous No. 5 Fond du Lac Ojibwe team that is ready to light up the scoreboard on a moment’s notice.
Splitting with the Ogichidaag in their regular season series, Rangers assistant coach Jeremy Jesch says the key to winning the rubber match will be communication when the two teams tip off today at Duluth Denfeld High School starting at 11:30 a.m.
“It helps to look at both games to see what we did,” Jesch says. “We can see what the difference between the two were and I think for us, the key is transition and communication. If we’re communicating defensively, we’re a completely different team. If we’re not communicating, you hear every coach yelling, ‘Talk! Talk! Talk!’ Fond du Lac can light up the scoreboard in a hurry and I don’t think getting into a back-and-forth with them is something we want to do. We’re better off clamping down on defense.”
With both sides no strangers to putting up 80, 90 or even 100 points on their opponents this season, the highest point total in both games between the two teams was just 73 this season. In order to keep things manageable, Jesch says the Rangers need to prevent dribble penetration but also be aware of where FDL’s shooters are.
“They have some quick ball handlers that are really good at getting into the paint. Sometimes they dribble in just to set up their shooters. They’ll get in, kick it out and take the open three. That’s the challenge. We need to stop the dribble penetration but also close out on the three-point shots they’re going to want to take.”
Offensively, the Rangers have a bevy of scoring options of their own with seniors Asher Zubich, Nik Jesch and Josh Holmes all known to make a splash. While three is nice, four is even better with sophomore MiCaden Clines showing himself to be a threat from anywhere on the court this year.
“MiCaden is the future, right?” Jesch said. “He’s coming up and he’s going to be a leader on this team the next couple of years but he’s stepped up as a sophomore playing amongst seniors. We’re a senior-heavy team and for him to be able to do that and find a role is big.
“He isn’t afraid to step out of that role when he needs to. Last night against Wrenshall was a perfect example of how capable MiCaden is of taking control when he needs to. If teams are going to focus on those other scorers, I’ve seen MiCaden many times take teams out of a box-and-one or triangle-and-two. He can hit those outside shots and force teams to guard him when he’s making them.”
With a number of Rangers being sidelined for a variety of reasons throughout the season, the lineup MI-B rocks with one night might be very different than the one they use the next. Still, Jesch says, the cohesion on the bench has not taken a hit.
“It doesn’t really drop off for us. Everybody knows their role and when we’re subbing guys in and out, Coach Buffetta liked to match the skillsets somewhat. Offensively and defensively, we like to stay at the same level no matter who’s in the game. That lets us give guys a quick breather, a drink of water, then they get back out there and their legs are fresh.”
With eight teams remaining in Section 7A, things are only going to get more difficult from here. Whether you’re the one seed or the four seed, Jesch says there’s simply no easy outs when the bracket comes out.
“Section 7 is hard. There’s not a lot of separation between teams so even when you’re looking at playoff scenarios, it doesn’t really matter. Of course there’s teams we feel we match up better with, but at the end of the day, there’s a lot of really talented teams left. When it comes to the top eight, pick your poison.”
Jesch says that only makes defensive pressure all the more meaningful.
“In the NBA Finals, they go seven games but in high school you only get one night. If you’re not shooting well, defense is something you can control and fall back on. We have enough guys on our bench where if the top scorers aren’t hitting that night, the guys coming in are more than capable of stepping up. Guys like MiCaden, TJ DuChamp and Rylen Niska, they can all come in and score if they need to and I think that’s one of our strengths.”
The other strength is the long list of seniors the Rangers bring into every game here on out.
“Being senior heavy is kind of an X-factor. I don’t know how you quantify that but when you have that many seniors on your team and it’s potentially their last game, the outcome can change pretty quickly if they want it to.”
MI-B and FDL tip off at 11:30 today at Duluth Denfeld. All game times have been moved up in anticipation of a winter storm in the Duluth area on Saturday.
