MI-B’s Schneider no-hits Cardinals in 11-0 victory

SOFTBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 11,
Cromwell-Wright 0
At Mountain Iron, Cece Schneider pitched a complete game, no-hitter Friday to help the Rangers shutout Cromwell-Wright, 11-0 in six innings.
Schneider fanned 14 Cardinals and walked just one in a near-perfect outing.
“She was in command from start to finish. It was a really good performance,’’ said head coach Jesse White.
Offensively, Desi Milton, Sam Hoff and Maleah Milton led the way.
Desi Milton went 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer and two RBI, while Hoff also smacked an inside-the-park homer, had two hits and two RBI. Maleah Miltion also connected for three hits (including a double).
“Everybody on offense did their job today,’’ White said. “We put the ball in play when we needed to with runners on base.’’
The victory was a nice way for MI-B (4-5) to end the week, he said, with important games coming up next week at North Woods and against Northeast Range and Chisholm at home.
Duluth Denfeld 9,
Virginia 7
At Virginia, Mary Skorich went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple and Helen Phenning had two hits and three RBIs, but it wasn’t quite enough as Denfeld defeated the Blue Devils, 9-7 Thursday night at Olcott Park.
Denfeld took advantage of six Virginia errors and held on to get the win. The Hunters scored two runs in the second, added two more in the fourth and five unearned runs in the fifth.
The Devils led 5-4 going into the fifth inning and battled back in the bottom of the seventh. They had the tying runs on base, but the game ended on a deep fly to left center.
Grace Phenning started and went 4 2/3 innings, while Allison FInk threw the last 2 1/3 innings.
