MI-B’s Nelson sisters to seek personal records

MOUNTAIN IRON — Twin sisters Kate and Liz Nelson from Mountain Iron-Buhl each hope to set new personal records at the Class A State Track and Field Meet this week at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
At the Section meet last Thursday, Kate Nelson qualified with a second-place finish in the 1600 meters (5:24.80), while Liz Nelson earned a spot at state by taking the runner-up spot in the 3200 meters (12:29.53).
MI-B head coach Frank Cerar was more than happy with how the freshmen did after each ran in both the 1600 and the 3200.
“That’s kind of a tough double to do at a big meet so I was really proud of them for being able to qualify for state while still running both of the races.’’
“I was excited’’ to go to state, Liz Nelson said. “I really wanted to make it to state this year because I didn’t make it when I was in seventh grade’’ and the 2020 track season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What was the key to qualifying for Liz?
“Good practices I would say. Just doing what my coach tells me to.’’
Liz will compete at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 meters, which is the only event being held that day.
Kate Nelson was “excited,’’ as well, to take second in the 1600 meters and she remembers her thoughts crossing the finish line. “I was hoping my sister would make it with me in the mile, but she made it in the two mile (3200).’’
The girls will now have to get used to competing in each race without each other to run with.
“I guess I’m just used to running with her,’’ Kate said, “but I’ll have some other people running with me.’’
Overall, Liz said having her identical twin sister by her side is a benefit. “It helps to push me a lot I would say. I always want to beat her.’’
Kate said running against the best in the state should give her some extra motivation.
“Hopefully I’ll be pushed a lot. I feel like we (the sisters) don’t push each other as much as someone who I’m really trying to beat’’ (from a different school).
Seeing the girls run in the 1600 meters was “really cool to watch,’’ Cerar said.
“They both went after that trying to qualify even with someone seeded No. 1 and only the top two go. … They each PR’d by almost 10 seconds in that race, which is tough to do.’’
Cerar credited their toughness and discipline for their success this year.
“They’re really tough. I have them in class in economics and civics. Those two are straight A students so you know they’re very disciplined. They come up here every day (to the MI-B track) and do whatever is asked of them and more and they work really, really hard.’’
The Nelson sisters put in extra work whenever they can, as well.
“I try to have them not do that because sometimes they get injured. Yeah, they’re playing basketball and jogging on their own. They have cross country in the fall and they have great coaches there. I think they cross country ski in the winter. So they’re coming to us in the spring already in great shape. They just come to us and run and it’s pretty easy to coach when they’re that talented.’’
As far as goals for the pair, Cerar said Liz is near the bottom of the pack based on seed times. However, her personal record (PR) could have her “right up there in the thick of it.’’
“Both of them kind of have the same goals,’’ Cerar added. “They want to go out there, have fun and run as hard as they can. If they can get all state top nine and get a big medal, I think that would be really cool for them. They just want to go up there and have fun. They’ve never been there for track before.’’
Running in just one race could also help the girls.
“They’re able to focus on one event only this time where normally they have to run more than one. They can really try and run a PR race.’’
Liz Nelson said she’d like to get a PR at state and believes it’s within her reach. Her best time is 12:13. “It would be cool to get under 12 (minutes), but that’s kind of a big goal.’’
Kate Nelson said getting a PR in the 1600 “would be cool.’’ Her best time is currently 5:24. “Since there’s a lot of really fast people, I’ll try to stick up with them’’ and hopefully get a personal record.
With the girls going up against the best competition in the state Thursday and Friday, Cerar said, “it will be interesting to see them do that.’’
The Mesabi East boys and girls and Rock Ridge boys track previews will appear in Friday's Mesabi Tribune.
