MOUNTAIN IRON -- The top-seeded Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team saw Tuesday night’s Section 7A semifinal contest with No. 4 Cromwell-Wright as a chance to avenge last year’s 7A finals loss to the Cardinals.
The Rangers got their vengeance and much more as they blew past C-W 71-38, sending them to their 11th straight section championship.
Mountain Iron-Buhl put together a complete game from start to finish against the Cardinals, setting the tone early with 16 of the first 20 points scored. Jacie Kvas got MI-B started with a pair of free throws at the line before Sage Ganyo nailed a three. Ava Butler got big in the paint for two before Kvas knocked down another pair from the charity stripe.
Up 9-4, Butler nailed a three with Ganyo and Zubich teaming up for a steal on the ensuing Cardinals possession. The ball ended up in Zubich’s hands as she hit the open layup and then scored the next trip down on the drive. Hali Savela capped off the quick start with a trip to the free throw line where she also went 2-2 to make it 16-4 MI-B.
Later up 24-12, the Rangers varied scoring attack proved potent as no player had more than five points to their name. Keeping things balanced amongst themselves was an early highlight according to MI-B coach Jeff Buffetta.
“We have numerous kids that can put the ball in the basket,” Buffetta said. “That’s what makes a well-rounded team. We want all of our girls to have the confidence to know they can score. If teams want to try and take one girl away, that’s fine. We have several others that are ready to go and I think, early on, that really paid off. Cromwell had to guard everybody and that makes a difference.”
The Cardinals brought their own scoring threats in the form of Sascha Korpela, NataLee Hakamaki and Andrea Pocernich, but the Rangers had a lockdown defense that didn’t allow any of the three to revitalize the C-W offense.
The Rangers kept stretching out the lead as Zubich hit some key shots late to give MI-B the 39-19 halftime lead. The freshman led all scorers with 11 at the break.
The Rangers didn’t let off the gas in the second half as Ganyo hit an early three before Zubich scored the next eight MI-B points to put her team up 50-23. Hakamaki and Pocernich got going late for the Cardinals, but they were still limited, leaving the C-W offense flustered as the game wore on.
Shortly after, MI-B secured a 30-point lead, putting the game into running time while the memories of last year’s 7A finals were erased. Ganyo, Butler, Savala all added points late while Zubich kept going, scoring another seven points to finish with a game-high 26.
The clock ticked down to zero with the Rangers locking in their 11th straight section finals appearance, 71-38.
Ganyo added 15 for the Rangers while Butler had 10. Hakamaki and Pocernich led the Cardinals with 10 each.
Limiting C-W’s big scorers, Buffetta had high praise for his team’s defense and court awareness in Tuesday night’s win.
“It’s important to find their key players in their sets. Cromwell is a really well coached team and they run their sets really well. We had to pressure them so they weren’t comfortable and I think, defensively, we were able to do that. We don’t always do that so it’s just good to see us take that step and have that team defense.”
The Cardinals being one proverbial monkey on Mountain Iron-Buhl’s back, Buffetta made sure his squad was aware of last year’s final as they prepared for the rematch.
“Of course we were worried at first. Cromwell is a good team and they’re so well coached. Our girls came out with some fire tonight and I wanted to make sure they remembered last year. Cromwell was the best team in the section last year and even if they lost some players coming into this year, they’re still a great program and they still have some great scorers. We wanted to remember what they did to us and act like a team and I think we did that.”
Hosting Thursday’s Section 7A championship game against Cherry, Buffetta is excited for his team and the opportunity they have to return to state.
“It’s different. You don’t take any of these games for granted. It’s our 11th one of these in a row but it feels like the first. It’s exciting and I know the girls are excited. Playing at home, I think it’ll be a fun experience for them.”
Thursday’s 7A final against No. 2 Cherry is set to tip off at 6 p.m.
CW 19 19 -- 38
MIB 39 32 -- 71
Cromwell-Wright: Katherine Libbon 7, Sascha Korpela 6, NataLee Hakamaki 10, Brandi Collman 2, Andrea Pocernich 10, Kyra Granholm 3; Three pointers: Libbon 1, Pocernich 1, Granholm 1; Free throws: 1-1; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 5, Hali Savela 6, Jordan Zubich 26, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 10, Mya Gallus 3, Lauren Maki 6; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Ganyo 2; Butler 2, Gallus 1; Free throws: 15-18; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
