MOUNTAIN IRON — Jersey Yernatich went 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI Monday as Mountain Iron-Buhl downed South Ridge, 9-6.
Yernatich came up big in the fifth inning with a line shot to deep center field that brought in two “important’’ Ranger runs, said head coach Jesse White.
The freshman also played a key role in getting an MI-B rally started in the second inning. “It all started with two outs and she hit a single to get a rally going.’’
“She had a real nice night at the plate tonight.’’ White said. “She really came up big two times.’’
In the circle, Cece Schneider got the complete game victory. She fanned eight, walked three and allowed eight hits.
Defensively, the Rangers did have a few errors, but White was happy with the team’s effort overall. “We have to work on our defense some more, but overall we played a solid game for five innings and got a big win over South Ridge.’’
MI-B (2-2) plays at Littlefork-Big Falls Tuesday.
