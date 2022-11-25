Rangers logo

MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball opened their season with an impressive win on Friday, downing Class AAA No. 9 Stewartville 71-59 at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff.

The Class A No. 2 Rangers trailed the Tigers by one at the break 40-39, but outpaced their opponents by 13 over the final 18 minutes after they settled in to things.

