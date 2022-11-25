MENDOTA HEIGHTS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl girls' basketball opened their season with an impressive win on Friday, downing Class AAA No. 9 Stewartville 71-59 at the Twin Cities Thanksgiving Tipoff.
The Class A No. 2 Rangers trailed the Tigers by one at the break 40-39, but outpaced their opponents by 13 over the final 18 minutes after they settled in to things.
"Early on, their pressure and length bothered us," Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said. "Stewartville is a good, top notch AAA team. As the game went on, we were able to start handling those things better and that made us more successful."
Jordan Zubich Led the Rangers in the win with 25 points including three three pointers. Hali Savela tallied 22 with four three pointers and Sage Ganyo chipped in with nine points.
Seeing the Tigers this past summer, Buffetta said it was a good turnaround for his team that struggled with Stewartville just a few months ago.
"They beat us up in the summer pretty good so I'm happy with the way our girls stuck in there today."
When it comes to evaluating his team's first game, Buffetta was enthusiastic about what MI-B did on the court.
"It was an excellent game. I couldn't be happier with how they responded. A lot of young girls got some good quality experience out there as well so it was a good start to the year."
Mountain Iron-Buhl will conclude their trip down south Saturday at 9 a.m. when they take on Class AA No. 2 St. Croix Lutheran.
MIB 39 32 — 71
SHS 40 19 — 59
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 5, Hali Savela 22, Jordan Zubich 25, Gabby Lira 6, Sage Ganyo 9, Ava Luukkonen 1, Anna Neyens 3; Three pointers: Thomas 1, Savela 4, Zubich 3, Ganyo 1; Free throws: 18-22; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
