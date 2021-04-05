MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers will have their hands full today when they take on Minneota in the State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta is confident in his team that has played well together all season long.
“It’s a one-game situation,’’ Buffetta said. “You have a chance to go down there and play. As long as we worry about us and play our kind of basketball, we should be fine.’’ Game time is set for noon today.
The Rangers (19-4) are coming off a 50-49 state quarterfinal victory over Cass Lake-Bena, which was secured with a last-second block of a potential game-winning shot.
The girls are thrilled to make the state semifinals.
“They’re excited. They’re getting to play down in the Target Center and getting to play one of the best teams in the state of Minnesota in Minneota. It should be exciting,’’ Buffetta said.
“It’s pretty much a dream (to get to the semifinals),’’ said sophomore guard Sage Ganyo. “We’ve always wanted it since we were little. This team is like our go to team forever. It’s just a dream. I love it.’’
“This has been our goal since the beginning of the season. We’ve had some obstacles but we pushed through them and got there,’’ added freshman guard Hali Savela.
Ranked at the top of Class A, Buffetta said the 23-0 Vikings are a skilled squad.
“They’re just always really athletic. They’re a very good defensive team and they run the floor so well. You have to be able to match their athleticism with playing hard and competing against them. They bring it every night.’’
Senior guard Abby Hennen leads the way for Minneota with 17.7 points per game, eight rebounds per game and three assists per game.
“She’s a superb athlete. She can shoot. She can run. She’s really strong on the boards. She’s a player,’’ Buffetta said.
Five-foot-10-inch junior forward Natalee Rolbiecki also contributes more than 15 ppg.
“She’s a really good all-around player,’’ according to Buffetta, but they’re not the only solid players. “They just put a bunch of kids on the floor that know how to play basketball.’’
Both Rolbiecki and Hennen recently earned All-State honors.
The Rangers have put together a plan on how to beat the Vikings.
“We just can’t let them get in our heads. We have to play our game. We all have to play together like we always do. We just have to play our roles. We’re each assigned to a player. We have to help each other out. We have to keep the energy up. Energy’s a really big thing. Sometimes we lack that,’’ Ganyo said.
“They’re obviously a good team and they’ve been a good team forever,’’ Savela said. “I just think we have to go out there and outhustle them and outwork them and get to those 50-50 balls and box out and get rebounds so we can start our transition to get up the floor.’’
Ganyo added that the Rangers “just have to go out there and play our game and hope for a win. That’s all we can do.’’
“And leave everything on the floor,’’ Savela said.
The Rangers are led statistically by 5-foot-11-inch freshman Jordan Zubich with 17.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 3.2 assists per game. Ganyo checks in at 17.1 ppg, 5.8 apg and 4.0 steals per game. Junior Ava Butler also records nearly 13 ppg, 3 rpg and 2.8 apg.
----
While the Cass Lake-Bena game was a tough one for MI-B, Buffetta and the Rangers believe there are some positives to take from the quarterfinal victory.
“I just think we persevered. It was hard. Cass Lake came at us and forced us into a lot of mistakes that we probably shouldn’t have been making, but in that kind of situation you do. The girls never hung their heads anyway. They just kept playing and they figured out a way at the end at the end to pull it out, which was good for them to do that,’’ the coach said.
“We were just kind of all frazzled,’’ Savela said. “We were always down. We would get back up and then we went back down again. We just pushed through at the end of the game and played our best.’’
“I’m pretty sure nerves took over definitely,’’ Ganyo said. “We were all, like she said, frazzled. We worked hard throughout the whole game and that’s what working hard gets you is a win.’’
That is one of the things that is a trademark of Buffetta’s 2020-21 Mountain Iron-Buhl squad.
“We’ve been playing so well together lately,’’ he said. “We’re moving the ball and we’re getting a lot of assists. It’s just nice to see. When they play together and move the ball to the right player, we have a lot of people who can shoot. I think that’s what we have to stick with.’’
