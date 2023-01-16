MI-B Rangers

MOUNTAIN IRON — Prior to Friday night’s game between the Mountain Iron-Buhl and North Woods boys’ basketball teams, seven were inducted into the Mountain Iron-Buhl Basketball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023.

Those seven include Jack Zupetz, Bob Savre, Paul Jackson, Luke Winans, Kevin Grondahl, Kaylene (Deutsch) Rogers and Lisa Thielen. The seven were all graduates of Mountain Iron, Buhl or Mountain Iron-Buhl High Schools between the years of 1946 and 2005.

