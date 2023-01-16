MOUNTAIN IRON — Prior to Friday night’s game between the Mountain Iron-Buhl and North Woods boys’ basketball teams, seven were inducted into the Mountain Iron-Buhl Basketball Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023.
Those seven include Jack Zupetz, Bob Savre, Paul Jackson, Luke Winans, Kevin Grondahl, Kaylene (Deutsch) Rogers and Lisa Thielen. The seven were all graduates of Mountain Iron, Buhl or Mountain Iron-Buhl High Schools between the years of 1946 and 2005.
Current head boys and girls basketball coach Jeff Buffetta was excited to see the return of the Hall of Fame inductions after they were put on pause the past two years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“I really look forward to this day,” Buffetta said. “I grew up here. A lot of these people that got inducted today I grew up watching and I coached one of them. I think MI-B people have a lot of pride for this school. It’s fun to get them back. It’s fun for the current group of guys and girls here to see them and listen to their accomplishments. I think it’s an important thing for them to keep going.
“After not doing it for two years because of Covid, I felt like we needed to get it going again.”
Below is a look at all seven inductees and their time with the basketball programs.
———
Jack (John) Zupetz
Class of 1946
Jack Zupetz graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1946 and was honored posthumously on Friday.
Zupetz played varsity basketball in grades 9-12 and lettered in his final three seasons. He was captain of the team in his senior year but also lettered in football, baseball and track. Showing that his talents were across all sports, Zupetz was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, but declined. He also broke the school discus record with a throw of 129 feet, two inches.
In football, he was scouted by several college teams before joining the University of Minnesota. He was later drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but again, declined.
Zupetz married Carol Tiedeman and had two children, Jeanne and John. After working for US Steel, Zupetz went back to school to obtain a teaching degree. He eventually found work in the Mountain Iron schools and was an assistant football coach for the Red Raiders for 10 years.
———
Bob Savre
Class of 1949.
Savre played basketball in his final two years of high school, lettering both years and captaining the Buhl Bulldogs his senior season. Savre fondly remembers beating top-ranked Chisholm one year and then beating the Bluestreaks again at home a year later. Another memory for Savre was making the winning basket in the final minute against Mountain Iron in his senior year.
After graduating from Buhl, Savre attended Virginia Junior College for two years, playing on the VJC basketball team that won a conference and state title. He played in the National Junior College Tournament with that team and left VJC with seven varsity letters: two in football, two in basketball, two in golf and one in track.
He then attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa where he played football, basketball and golf. After returning home and playing five seasons of basketball for the town team Buhl Beagles, Savre spent two years in the U.S. Army.
Savre coached for five years in Chatfield, where he was the head baseball coach, assistant football coach and assistant basketball coach. He won four conference championships and two district titles in baseball.
Savre coached for 25 years at Edina, spending time as an assistant before becoming the head coach. He also coached football and baseball. Savre is a member of the Edina High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Savre has been married to his wife Avis for 69 years. The couple have four sons, all of whom played basketball for Savre and three of whom played football. Aged 91, Savre currently lives in Longville, Minnesota. He has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
———
Paul Jackson
Class of 1983
Jackson played varsity basketball for the Red Raiders from 9-12 grade, lettering all four years. He led district 27 in scoring his junior year with 16.8 points/game and rebounding with 13.7 boards/game. As a senior, he served as team captain and team MVP. He was named to the District 27 All Conference Team both years.
Jackson’s most memorable basketball moment was receiving encouragement to join the sport as a sixth grader from coaches Ricky Buffetta and Roger Koski.
“The invite was the beginning of a memorable basketball career as a Mountain Iron Red Raider, which I will always treasure,” Jackson said. “I want to thank Ricky from the bottom of my heart for taking me under his wing and always making me feel special, like a part of his family. I also want to thank all of my teammates during those years. You will always be a part of wonderful memories.”
After graduating from Mountain Iron in 1983, Jackson attended Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa where he obtained a degree in biology and chemistry. Jackson took a job in Arizona, but returned to Minnesota in 1989. He eventually founded his own ecological restoration company Minnesota Native Landscapes in 1997.
Jackson sold that company in 2003 and started a real estate brokerage in Milaca in 2005. Jackson has lived in Milaca for the past 19 years.
Jackson has one son, Owen, who is a recent University of Minnesota graduate. Jackson gave thanks to Owen as well as his partner of 27 years, Jody Goodreau, both of whom were in attendance when he accepted the award.
———
Luke Winans
Class of 1987
Winans coached at Mountain Iron-Buhl from 1994-2019, finishing with a career coaching record of 379 wins and 262 losses.
Winans was the Section 7A Coach of the Year in 2000, 2005 and 2016 and earned a 25-year service award from the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. For the 2004-05 season, Winans was named the 3M/Timberwolves Section Coach of the Year.
Winan’s most memorable basketball moment was the 2000 state tournament, the first Mountain Iron-Buhl team to make it to the state tournament. It came off the heels of the two programs combining into one, bringing together two strong basketball programs.
After graduating from Mountain Iron-Buhl, Winans earned an AA degree from Mesabi Community College and then attended Bemidji State University where he majored in physical education and earned minors in health and adapted physical education. He then earned a masters degree in education from St. Mary’s University.
Winans met his wife of 30 years, Amy, during his time at BSU.
Winans first took a job in education 31 years ago at the Toivola-Meadowlands Charter School where he was the K-12 physical education instruction as well as the athletic director, head girls’ basketball coach and head girls’ and boy’s track coach.
One year in, Winans received a call from then-MI-B athletics director Joe Matanich, asking to return to Mountain Iron-Buhl to teach and coach boys’ basketball.
Winans looks back fondly at his time as the MI-B head coach.
“I enjoyed 25 years coaching in the MI-B boys’ basketball program. Coaching was easy because I always had hard working kids and parents along with dedicated assistant coaches in place grades K-12 year after year.”
Winans says he now has more time with his family, including his three children Dakotah, Mariah and Archie. All three graduated from MI-B. Winans has one granddaughter and is expecting a second grandchild.
“My future plans are just to spoil the grandkids and enjoy the outdoors with family and friends as much as possible.”
———
Kevin Grondahl
Class of 1989
Grondahl played varsity basketball for the Rangers in grades 10-12, lettering in all three years/ During his time at MI-B, Grondahl was named to the All-Conference team his junior and senior years and was a captain in his final year at MI-B.
Grondahl’s most memorable basketball moment includes winning the district championship one year, defeating top-seeded Mesabi East in front of 3,000 fans. Grondahl scored 26 points in the win, including shooting 14-16 from the free throw line.
Grondahl also remembers Len Albrecht hitting seven threes against Biwabik in his junior year. He also remembers Jeff Oja breaking the backboard with a dunk during warmups at the Hibbing holiday tournament, with the bill coming out to $575. The Rangers, more importantly, won the game.
After high school, Grondahl played basketball at Mesabi Community College. He also attended Vermilion Community College before joining the Missouri Valley Lineman Apprenticeship through IBEW 160. Completing the program in 1996, he took a job in ‘97 with NSP (now Xcel Energy). He still works in the substation construction department as a crew foreman 25 years later.
Grondahl has three children in Bryce, Karlee and Olivia from his first marriage. He remarried five years ago to Carrie and added five step children as well as seven grandchildren. Grondahl currently resides in Amery, Wisconsin.
Grondahl gave thanks to the Hall of Fame selection committee, the families, fans and friends who filled up the gyms, his past teammates and to coaches John Gornick and Rick Buffetta.
———
Kaylene (Deutsch) Rogers
Class of 1990
Rogers played varsity basketball with the Rangers for five years, lettering in her final four years.
She was a three-sport athlete with varsity letters in basketball, volleyball and track. She was a captain and all-conference in volleyball her senior year.
As a senior in basketball, Rogers was a captain, earned all-conference honors, Mesabi Athlete of the Week honors and made the 1,000 point club.
She played basketball for then-Division II Minnesota Morris from 1990-94. She was a two-year captain, three-year starter, All-Conference, MVP and finished with 1,000 career points in her college career as well, holding records for scoring and assists.
She was the Mountain Iron-Buhl 1990 valedictorian and graduated with honors from Morris in 1994 with a bachelors in political science.
Rogers’ most memorable basketball moment was helping deliver a district title to MI-B in her junior year, defeating Virginia 65-61 in an upset.
“Even though it was decades ago, I still remember the exhilaration and the wonderful feeling being at the pep rally in the gym with all our friends cheering for us, the outpouring of community support and the excitement across our towns.”
Rogers says basketball was a platform for her in school to help form lifelong friendships while also building important life skills like teamwork, integrity, compromise and determination.
“My favorite memories aren’t the games, but the people who were along for the ride with me — my teammates, coaches, friends, family and my mom and dad who were cheering at every game, whether we won or lost.”
After graduating from UMM, Rogers moved to Arizona and worked for over 10 years in business development and national sales in the tech industry, followed by seven years in real estate. She met her husband Chris while in Arizona and traveled to 48 states and Europe before starting a family.
Rogers moved out east to Seacoast, New Hampshire where the couple have three children, Reece, Brade and Lexy. Rogers says she has dedicated her time and focus to bringing sports, fitness and life skills to youth through various avenues from coaching to communications for multiple youth organizations.
In 2016, she founded STARS, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring youth to become involved in learning, fitness, sports and healthy activities through programs designed to develop fundamental and advanced basketball skills.
———
Lisa Thielen
Class of 2005
Thielen played basketball for the Rangers from grades 8-12, lettering in all five years.
In 2003, she was an all-conference selection and was named all-state honorable mention her final two years. She was named player of the year and MVP in 2005, a Mesabi All-Star and Duluth All-Star in 2004 and 2005 and a Minnesota State All-Star in 2005.
Looking back on her most memorable basketball moments, Thielen said, “I’m not sure about a most memorable moment, but when I look back on my basketball career, I am proud to be part of the first team of the rebuilding process. I was an eighth grader when Coach Buffetta came to MI-B. Every year, we got better and won more and more games. It’s an honor to be part of a phenomenal program.”
After graduating from MI-B, Thielen attended MSU-Moorhead for two years before transferring to UW-Superior. She played four years of college basketball before earning a teaching degree.
She took her first teaching job in southwest Minnesota as a special education teacher, staying in that area for eight years before moving to St. Cloud in 2020. Thielen currently works at Sartell High School with students with behavioral disabilities.
She obtained her masters degree in special education and has been teaching and coaching basketball for 11 years.
“When I am not coaching and teaching, I enjoy being outside, fishing, hiking and hanging out with friends and family. I have two dogs, Millie and Pippa, that keep me busy!”
