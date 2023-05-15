MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team wasted little time putting bat to ball on Monday as they scored early and often on their way to a 14-2 win in five innings over Hill City/Northland.
Plating five runs in the first inning, the Rangers got off on the right foot and kept it going with at least one run in every inning. Combined with a solid two-run showing for sophomore pitcher TJ DuChamp, MI-B head coach Ron Marinaro was plenty positive on his squad after the win.
“We played well,” Marinaro said. “We had a few mental errors in the field and we gotta clean those up for some of our tougher games but we hit the ball well. It was a good effort from our guys. TJ got his innings in and he got to throw the whole game for us. Overall, it was a good game.”
The Storm took one run in the top of the first when a wild pitch from DuChamp allowed Jamison Wood to score. Wood reached to start the inning with a leadoff triple. But that was as bumpy as things got for DuChamp as he got through the inning easily after that with a pair of strikeouts.
The Ranger hit machine got to work in the bottom of the first as MI-B etched seven hits in their first seven at bats. Damian Tapio got things moving with a hopper to left. He then stole second and came around to score when Brant Tiedeman hit a line drive to right-center field.
A line drive to left-center from Rylen Niska was next before Noah Berrini grabbed an infield single. A run came in to score to put MI-B up 2-1. The Rangers continued to put bat to ball with Trey Niska singling to right to drive in another run. Colton Gallus then loaded the bases up with a single that smacked third base fair.
Nolan Dunn capped off the hit parade with a single to shallow center that scored another run and kept the bases full. Hill City/Northland pitcher Aiden Carlson hoped to get his first out when DuChamp popped one up, but the fielder couldn’t make the play, allowing another run in while DuChamp reached safely.
On his team’s first inning, Marinaro commended his squad for staying active on the bases and finding ways to score runs.
“They set the tone in that first inning. We were hitting the ball right away, finding holes and running the bases. We like to be aggressive on the bases. We’ve got speed and use it to our advantage.”
For a team that likes to hit, seven hits on seven at bats is a good way to start things off.
“We’ve hit pretty well all season. It might take us some time to get caught up with a couple pitchers, but once we do, we’re alright. Today we were ready to hit right away.”
Playing with the lead, DuChamp settled in on the mound in the second. After giving up a single to Liam Wake and walking Andrew St. Martin, DuChamp struck out the next three batters in succession to bring the MI-B offense back to the plate.
The Rangers plated one in the second with Tiedeman reaching on a leadoff error. He stole his way to second before consecutive errors from the Storm allowed him to come home.
Hill City/Northland plated one more in the top of the third, but the Rangers continued to score runs in the bottom half of the inning. DuChamp got things started with a single to shallow center field and was brought home with a one-out triple from Tapio.
Carlson walked Tiedeman before Rylen Niska flew out to right for the RBI sacrifice, 8-2. Tiedeman worked his way over to third and then came home to score on a passed ball before the inning’s end.
MI-B capped off their strong offensive showing in the bottom of the fourth off the new pitcher Wake. Trey Niska singled to right to start things off. He moved to third on an error that allowed Gallus to reach.
A run came in on a fielder’s choice put into play by Nolan Dunn just before Wake walked DuChamp to put runners on the corners. Two runs came in to score when Evan Anderson smacked one to center, just off the glove of the Storm outfielder.
Now up 12-2, the final two MI-B runs came in when Tiedeman singled to center to make it 13-2 before Rylen Niska doubled to left for one more. DuChamp got three quick outs in the top of the fifth to end things via 10-run rule.
With DuChamp picking up the win on the mound, Marinaro said he was pleased with the effort from the sophomore.
“He had a heck of a game. He pitched well and settled down after a bit. I couldn’t expect anything more from him. For a 10th grader coming in and taking care of business, that’s great to see.”
Taking on North Woods today, Marinaro hopes the strong start to the week continues throughout.
“It was a good team win. The bats are looking good so I think it was a bright start for us to start things off.”
SOFTBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 11,
Ely 4
ELY—In the first game of a doubleheader in Ely, the Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team cruised past the Timberwolves 11-4 despite being outhit by Ely 7-5.
Natalie Bergman got the win in the circle for the Rangers, striking out 11 hitters.
At the plate Bergman and Nevaeh Lokken had a pair of hits each for MI-B.
For Ely, Peyton Huntington and Hannah Penke had a pair of hits each.
On the loss, Ely head coach Cory Lassi said a slow start from his squad combined with the Rangers’ speed on the bases did his team in.
“They were very aggressive on the basepaths,” Lassi said. “We struggled throwing strikes at the start. We did settle in as the game went on but we struggled at first and they stole some runs off of it.”
Ely 12,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 9,
ELY—In Monday’s second game, Ely found themselves down 9-3 after the third inning but outscored MI-B 9-0 the rest of the way to get the comeback win.
Zoe Mackenzie got the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Timberwolves, giving up six hits and striking out two. Hannah Penke led at the plate for Ely with three hits. Bergman had two hits for the Rangers.
Down six with three innings in the book, Lassi said that the Timberwolves slowly chipped away at things throughout the rest of the game by scoring two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and five in the sixth to complete the comeback.
Mountain Iron-Buhl hosts Mesabi East today while Ely returns to action on Wednesday when they host Littlefork-Big Falls.
