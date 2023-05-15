MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl baseball team wasted little time putting bat to ball on Monday as they scored early and often on their way to a 14-2 win in five innings over Hill City/Northland.

Plating five runs in the first inning, the Rangers got off on the right foot and kept it going with at least one run in every inning. Combined with a solid two-run showing for sophomore pitcher TJ DuChamp, MI-B head coach Ron Marinaro was plenty positive on his squad after the win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments