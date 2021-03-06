MI-B girls drop Greenway, 70-29; Ranger boys fall to Northland, 71-60

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 70,
Greenway 29
At Coleraine, Jordan Zubich led all scorers with 22 points Saturday as the Rangers ran past Greenway, 70-29.
Mountain Iron-Buhl also got 18 points from Sage Ganyo and 11 points from Ava Butler en route to the win.
MI-B assistant coach Byron Negen said the Rangers played good defense and moved the ball real well as a team. The girls were making the extra pass to get the basketball to the open player, he added.
The Raiders were paced by Jadin Saville with 16 points.
MI-B (12-3) plays at 5 p.m. Monday at Mayer Lutheran. Greenway (9-7) hosts Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
MI-B 39 31 -- 70
Greenway 18 11 -- 29
MI-B: Jacie Kvas 4, Jordan Zubich 22, Gabby Lira 7, Sage Ganyo 18, Ava Butler 11, Lauren Maki 8. 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Lira 1, Ganyo 3, Butler 2, Maki 1. Free throws: 7-11. Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.
G: Kianna Nucent 2, Andeja Schad 2, Layla Miskovich 2, Nicholle Ramirez 2, Chloe Hansen 4, Lydia Johansen 1, Jadin Saville 16. 3-pointers: Saville 2. Free throws: 1-4. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Northland 71,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 60
At Remer, Asher Zubich dropped in a game-high 33 points to help lead Mountain Iron-Buhl, but it wasn’t quite enough as Northland came away with the 71-60 win.
The Rangers’ Josh Holmes also hit for double figures with 13 points.
Assistant coach Byron Negen said Northland shot the ball well and played tough defense as the Rangers got off to a slow start, which had them down 38-22 at the half.
Northland was paced by Harris Carlston with 18 points.
MI-B (6-8) hosts Virginia on Tuesday, while Northland (13-3) plays at Chisholm Monday.
MI-B 22 38 -- 60
Northland 38 33 -- 71
MI-B: Asher Zubich 33, Cooper Salinas 1, Mason Clines 7, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 4, MiCaden Clines 2, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Holmes 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
N: Harris Carlson 18, Nolan Carlson 12, Carson Johnson 9, Aiden Carlson 11, Alec Wake 13, Liam Wake 4, Nathan Johnson 4. 3-pointers: H. Carlson 4, N. Carlson 2, C. Johnson 1, A. Carlson 1, A. Wake 1. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
