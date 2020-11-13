MI-B gets top seed; Grizzlies No. 2 in 7A

After missing two games due to COVID-19, Mountain Iron-Buhl went 4-0 on the season and earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 7 9-Man playoffs, which start Tuesday.
Garnering the top seed means the Rangers will have a bye on Tuesday and will open tournament play with a section semi final home game on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.
In Section 7AAA, Virginia got the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Proctor. Where and when the game will be played have yet to be determined, Activities Director Josh Lamppa said.
Battling for the right to play Mountain Iron-Buhl will be No. 4 seed Bigfork (3-2) and No. 5 Ely (3-2). The Timberwolves will travel to Bigfork on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tilt.
On the other side of the bracket, Cherry (3-1) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Northeast Range (0-6) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the MI-B field. No. 6 Cook County (1-5), meanwhile, will go on the road to face No. 3 Silver Bay (3-2) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The other semifinal on Nov. 21 will feature the Northeast Range/Cherry winner vs. the Silver Bay/Cook County winner, also at 2 p.m.
The Section 7 9-Man championship will be played in Esko at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27.
SECTION 7A
Deer River (4-1) grabbed the No. 1 seed and will host No. 8 Chisholm (0-5) at 6 p.m. North Woods (3-1) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 East Central (0-3) at the Mesabi East field at 5 p.m.
All quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday.
Other games included No. 5 Barnum (2-3) at No. 4 Braham (2-2) and No. 6 Carlton-Wrenshall (3-2) at No. 3 Hinckley-Finlayson (3-2).
The semi finals are set for 2 p.m. Nov. 21 and the championship is set for Nov. 27 at the Mesabi East Sports Complex.
The Section 7AA and 7AAA playoff brackets were not complete as this edition went to press.
In Section 7AAA, Virginia secured the No. 4 seed with a 3-3 record, according to Minnesota-Scores.net. Meanwhile, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin went 1-5 in the regular season and will be the No. 6 seed.
Virginia Activities Director Josh Lamppa said Virginia will face No. 5 seed Proctor (1-5), but it was unclear when and where that game would take place.
Aitkin (5-1) is Section 7AAA’s No. 1 seed; Two Harbors (4-2) is No. 2; and Esko (3-3) is No. 3.
According to Minnesota-Scores.net, Mesabi East is the top seed in Section 7AA with a 2-3 record, while International (3-3) Falls is No. 2. Crosby-Ironton is the No. 3 seed with a 1-5 record. Eveleth-Gilbert was not seeded after being impacted by the coronavirus and having to cancel their last game and the postseason. In addition to E-G, 7AA teams Moose Lake/Willow River and Royalton also had their seasons ended early due to the coronavirus.
