MOUNTAIN IRON — As the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team eyes another lengthy postseason run, the focus has to remain on the present.

If the Rangers get ahead of themselves, that could spell disaster for their state title hopes. One game in, things look solid so far, but the Rangers know things won’t get any easier as they face off with ninth-seeded Cherry starting at 11 a.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena in a 7A quarterfinal contest.

