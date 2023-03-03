MOUNTAIN IRON — As the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team eyes another lengthy postseason run, the focus has to remain on the present.
If the Rangers get ahead of themselves, that could spell disaster for their state title hopes. One game in, things look solid so far, but the Rangers know things won’t get any easier as they face off with ninth-seeded Cherry starting at 11 a.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena in a 7A quarterfinal contest.
Ranger senior Sage Ganyo says she’s always excited for this time of year. Being in her last season with MI-B, Ganyo hopes her squad can capture that elusive state title.
“We just want to keep working hard and keep working towards that goal. We take it one game at a time but we want to get that section championship and hopefully, by the end, a state championship.”
Seeing her first major minutes on the varsity floor this year, junior starter Suzy Aubrey says the chance to help MI-B make a deep playoff run is something that excites her.
“I was on the bench last year so going out and getting to do it myself this year is really fun,” Aubrey said. “I think we’re going to do really well.”
Junior Hali Savela says the team is keeping their positive approach as the postseason goes. Staying on top of things and not letting the moment get to the team is key if they hope to move on.
“Playoff time is always a different kind of feel,” Savela said. “We know what’s in store and what opportunities are in front of us but you have to come out and work hard because the next game isn’t guaranteed at this point.
“I love playoff time. Ever since I was little, I’d watch the older girls get this opportunity so it’s exciting to be a part of it right now.”
On Friday, Ganyo and junior teammate Jordan Zubich were named Class A All-State selections by the Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association. Savela was an All-State Honorable Mention. With the trio guiding MI-B this season, the young Aubrey says she’s learned plenty during her time on the court with them.
“It’s fun. I learn a lot from them. The experience they have, you get a lot from that and they make everyone else better.”
Savela says the recognition makes it feel like the hard work is paying off.
“Each morning you’ll see us in the gym at 6:45, just working. It feels earned because we’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason. Jordan travels around the country to get better so it feels good to get that recognition.”
But the effects of that hard work are trickling down to the underclassmen who are getting their feet wet this season. Over a dozen Rangers found themselves in the box score Wednesday night in MI-B’s playoff opener.
“It just shows that each one of us girls has a lot of value,” Ganyo said. “We all play a huge part on the team, no matter if we’re cheering from the bench or in the game. We’re all a part of this team and we all work hard together.”
All of Ganyo, Savela and Aubrey said playing at a high energy would be key in today’s game with the Tigers and for the rest of their playoff run. Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says that energy has to come from the players both on and off the court.
“They have to want it. They have to want to go after it a little bit,” Buffett said. “The more they’re communicating and playing together, the better the energy will be out there. When the communication goes down, everything else falters.”
On getting out in front of the Tigers, Buffetta says the Rangers will need to play a full-court game.
“We need to pressure and keep the ball going up and down the court. If we let them get into a halfcourt game, I think they can use their athleticism and that’ll be a benefit to them. We’ll be fine if we can keep the pace of play at a level that we like.”
