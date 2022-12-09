GRAND MARAIS — The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team had little issue on Thursday in their road contest with Cook County.
Putting up 62 first-half points, the Rangers were able to cruise in the second half as they routed the Vikings 93-21.
Asher Zubich and Josh Holmes led all scorers with 21 points each. Cooper Salinas added 13 for MI-B. Cook County was paced by Denali Blackwell’s 10 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) travels to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
MIB 62 31 — 93
CC 12 9 — 21
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 5, Asher Zubich 21, Cooper Salinas 13, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 4, Josh Holmes 21, Carlos Hernandez 9, Chris King 3, MiCaden Clines 9, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Salinas 2, Holmes 3, Hernandez 1, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 9-14; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Cook County: Derek Smith 3, Denali Blackwell 10, Jordan Backstrom 2, Recko Helmerson 2, Amus Falter 2, Rohan Rude 2; Three pointers: Blackwell 2; Free throws: 1-3; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Proctor 74,
Mesabi East 38
PROCTOR — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team put up a solid first half fight but couldn’t stick with Proctor in the second half as they fell to the Rails, 74-38.
“We played a decent first half, but our inexperience started to show in the second half,” Mesabi East head coach Erik Skelton said. “Proctor played good defense and did a nice job disrupting our offense and getting us to make turnovers.”
Mesabi East was led by Hayden Sampson in the loss, who posted a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Giants. Dakota Jerde added eight points.
Mesabi East (0-2) will travel to Rock Ridge on Tuesday.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 6, Cameron Jones 5, Easton Sahr 3, Dakota Jerde 8, Colin Anderson 5, Hayden Sampson 10; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Sampson 1; Free throws: 10-21.
Ely 101,
International Falls 23
ELY — Jack Davies knocked down nine of 11 three pointers, including his first eight to finish with 39 points on the night, leading Ely past International Falls 101-23.
Davies’ 39 led all scorers with teammate Joey Bianco backing him up with 26. Caid Chittum and Jason Kerntz added 11 each.
Ely (2-0) is set to travel to International Falls today for a 2:30 p.m. bout.
IF 11 12 — 23
Ely 66 45 — 101
International Falls: Charlie Greenlee 3, Niklas Anderson 1, Hendrix Torgerson 4, Bennet Smith 4, Landin Budris 4, Jared Slifer 2, Carter Line 3, Lucas Hollis 2; Three pointers: Line 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 26, Jack Davies 39, Drew Johnson 2, Gunnar Hart 4, Caid Chittum 11, Max Cochran 3, Gavin Marshall 2, Jason Kerntz 11, Erron Anderson 3; Three pointers: Davis 9, Kerntz 3, Chittum 1, Cochran 1; Free throws: 9-16; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
