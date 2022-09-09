MOUNTAIN IRON – The Rangers stayed unbeaten in their home opener Friday night as they rolled past Ogilvie, 44-0, to improve to 2-0.
Standout Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich was nearly unstoppable as he piled up more than 200 yards rushing to go along with a pair of interceptions on defense.
The battle of two 2021 State Tournament participants was all Rangers right from the start as the Lions fumbled the opening kickoff. MI-B took possession on their opponent’s 33 yard line and four plays later Zubich cruised around right end to make it 6-0 with 10:40 left in the first.
Ogilvie was forced to punt on its next possession but MI-B gave it right back with a fumble of their own. The Lions took over just 32 yards from pay dirt, the Rangers’ defense stiffened to keep the visitors out of the end zone.
MI-B maintained just a 6-0 lead after the first, but a Damian Tapio sack and an interception by MiCaden Clines gave the momentum back to the home team.
As the second quarter opened, the Rangers used some misdirection and a fake handoff to spring Zubich for a 35 run for six points. Riley Busch’s reception from Zubich on the two-point conversion put MI-B up 14-0.
Ogilvie was stymied by the Rangers once again on their next possession. A third down and 10 pass fell into the hands of Zubich, who alluded all defenders on his 48 yard scamper to the end zone for a 20-0 lead with 10:08 left in the second quarter.
Tapio made his presence known after the Lions went three and out.
He used his speed and power all night long, often bouncing off tacklers and breaking free for big gainers. The running back led a 40-yard scoring drive and found the end zone on a 1-yard run via a direct snap.
MI-B continued its dominance for the rest of the first half and went into the locker room ahead 28-0.
Zubich, Tapio and Busch made their mark in the third quarter, too, but a few penalties slowed their momentum in the scoreless quarter.
Ahead 28-0, MI-B kept the pressure on. Zubich intercepted a Ogilvie pass at his own 42 and motored 58 yards on the very next play to make it 36-0.
The Lions were tamed again on the next play, which was a fumble by the visitors at their own 31. A short time later, Tapio made them pay with another one of his trademark scoring runs – this time from 14 yards out to close out the scoring at 44-0.
MI-B (2-0) hosts Littlefork-Big Falls Friday at 7 p.m. Ogilvie fell to 0-2.
