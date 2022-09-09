MOUNTAIN IRON – The Rangers stayed unbeaten in their home opener Friday night as they rolled past Ogilvie, 44-0, to improve to 2-0.

Standout Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich was nearly unstoppable as he piled up more than 200 yards rushing to go along with a pair of interceptions on defense.

