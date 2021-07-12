MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl 18U softball team used solid pitching and defense, as well as aggressive baserunning Monday night to take down Mesabi East 16-0 in five innings in Game 1 of their two game doubleheader.
Game 2 was not complete when this edition went to press.
In the circle, the Rangers’ Marissa Anderson was on top of things, giving up no runs on one hit and five walks while striking out nine in the complete game win.
The MI-B offense was quiet for the first two innings, as the Rangers failed to find a hit until the bottom of the third. MI-B plated four in the third, thanks to some shaky pitching from the Giants.
Allison Anderson walked to lead things off before being joined on the bases by Kylee Renzaglia, who was hit by a pitch. The pair each stole a base to put both in scoring position as a wild pitch thrown to Abby White allowed Anderson to score, making it 1-0. White was walked to put runners on the corners, but White immediately went for second before the next batter came up.
In the confusion, Renzaglia came home to score to make it 2-0 before White was tagged out trying to find a base. Cece Schneider and Marissa Anderson were then walked to put runners on first and second with one out.
The pair both stole a base to sit on second and third before a passed ball allowed Schneider to score from third. Maleah Milton then capped things off with a single, scoring Anderson to make it 4-0 after three.
The MI-B offense poured it on in the fourth, adding a dozen more runs to go up 16-0. Elle Otto led things off with a single to left. The bases were quickly loaded up with Sam Hoff getting hit by a pitch and Izzy Ollila taking a walk. Alix Swanson then added two more runs to the MI-B total with an RBI double to make it 6-0.
Another run came in to score shortly after on a wild pitch which led into Allison Anderson driving two more home with an RBI double to left. A walk to Renzaglia set up another two-RBI play with White single to center to make it 11-0 Rangers.
More walks loaded up the bases for MI-B with run No. 12 getting walked in by Mesabi East. Ava Butler then added to the Ranger total with an RBI single to right to go up 13-0.
Two more runs crossed home plate shortly after thanks to a bases loaded walk followed by a wild pitch that brought home another.
Now 15-0, the Rangers capped things off with an RBI single from Izzy Mattson. The 16-0 score held through the fifth and final inning, with Anderson closing things out on the circle for the Rangers.
Rangers head coach Jesse White said the win was a good way for his team to focus on the fundamentals and play smart on the bags.
“We try to keep doing the basics as best as we can,” White said. “We want to keep them focused on the game, work on getting the bat through the zone quick and some girls did well with that today.
“It gives us a chance to work on some things on the bases. We had a girl run to home even though I didn’t want her to because she has that aggressive mentality that I like.”
White was able to work in all 16 girls on the roster in the first game, something that can normally be challenging in a typical summer game.
“It’s a challenge but it’s good numbers. We’ve been batting them all, playing them all over the place in different positions. At the same time, we want to work on those fundamentals more.”
The Rangers had a chance this past weekend to play in the USSSA state tournament in Cloquet, a very good challenge for White’s squad.
“We went to Cloquet to play in a tournament this weekend and we didn’t do as well as we wanted to, but it was a really great experience. In summer, using those tournaments is your chance to play against those select traveling teams, face some fast pitchers, good hitters, good defense. We learned a lot this past weekend.”
With one more week on their summer schedule, White says the focus remains on fun heading into the final stretch.
“At this point, we just want to have a good time. We want to throw a bunch of different pitchers in these last few games to see what they can do. We’ve been working with a lot of girls in the field and in the gym so this will be a nice opportunity for them. We’re in it for the fun right now.
“Get some hits, runs and bases and enjoy our last couple weeks. We’ve had a good season from start to finish. It’s a very positive season. The girls are very enthusiastic. They want every opportunity to play and as a coach, you like that. That’s what you wanna see and hear.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.