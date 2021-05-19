MOUNTAIN IRON — Ten days ago, Ely slipped by Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7-6, by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on their home field.
Rangers head coach Jesse White and his team were determined not to let that happen again Tuesday when the two clubs met for the rematch in Mountain Iron. MI-B was solid across the board and scored a 14-7 victory, which was key in the pursuit of the second seed in the Section 7A subsection.
White felt his team gave one away back on May 10. “We had that game and we squandered it.’’
With that in mind the Rangers were waiting to avenge that loss.
MI-B did just that after getting off to a slow start and falling behind 2-0 after the first.
The Timberwolves got on the board first, though, with a single by leadoff hitter Charly Flom and a triple to the fence by Sydni Richards to make it 1-0. One batter later, Richards ran home on a wild pitch for a 2-0 advantage.
“We started slow and I wasn’t happy about that,’’ White said. “Then I just reminded them that this is a must win now. We’re trying to get the second seed in our subsection. We’re behind Chisholm. We have to catch them. We have to win games like this.’’
MI-B took control in the top of the second getting Ely out three up and three down.
In the home half of the inning, the Rangers sent 14 batters to the plate and scored eight runs.
The big inning was highlighted by a double from Paris Pontinen, a three RBI double from Sam Hoff, along with base hits from Alix Swanson and Pontinen and four walks.
The Rangers were stealing every chance they had and pushed going for extra bases.
“We wanted to be aggressive today. We’ve been aggressive since we’ve been on this (8-2) run,’’ White said. “The philosophy is to get runners on and make some noise.’’
After the contest, Ely head coach Cory Lassi talked about the second inning with his girls.
He said it was one of those innings where his team struggled a little bit to throw strikes and made some mental mistakes in the field.
In the future, “if can be on top of that, we might be able to limit (that second inning) to more of a two-three run inning rather than an eight-run inning and that changes the complexion of the game.’’
The Rangers added four runs in the fourth as Elle Otto singled, Swanson hit a sacrifice grounder, Pontinen walked, Jersey Yernatich singled and Izzy Ollila connected on a sacrifice grounder to make it 12-2 heading to the fifth.
Ely knew they had to get at least one run to keep the game going or lose via the 10-run rule.
Claire Thomas got the rally started by drawing a walk and Flom reached on an error before Richards stepped to the plate and smacked a two RBI double to make it 12-4. One batter later, Richards had made her way to third and was able to score on a wild pitch to keep her club alive at 12-5.
The score remained at 12-5 until MI-B came to bat in the sixth. With two outs against them, Yernatich singled and Aaliyah Barfield got to second on an error, which plated Yernatich. MI-B was able to add one more insurance run on a passed ball to make it 14-5 with Ely having only one more shot at a comeback.
Rachel Coughlin got Ely started with one out as she smacked a triple to the left center field gap and Kate Coughlin later earned a walk. Katrina Seliskar then hit an RBI single before Madeline Kallberg stepped to the plate and hit a line shot to left for another score and a 14-7 deficit.
MI-B’s Cece Schneider closed out her winning pitching effort with one final strikeout for the victory. Schneider ended the contest with 11 strikeouts. Katrina Seliskar took the loss for Ely.
Despite the loss, Lassi was happy with the way his team battled back. “We could have just rolled over and folded, but you try to chip away and give yourself a chance.’’
White liked what he saw from his club and especially Pontinen. “Obviously she was clutch tonight. She was clutch in our last game and is seeing the ball well right now.’’
Swanson is also putting the ball in play every time she’s up, which is making a difference, the MI-B coach said. Overall, he sees good batters doing good things throughout the order, he added.
As far as getting to that second seed, “we just have to keep playing our game, which is disciplined at bats, solid defense and throwing strikes. As long as we keep doing that we’ll be fine. We can play with anybody.’’
Ely (7-7) hosts Northeast Range Thursday, while MI-B (12-6) plays at Carlton Monday.
BASEBALL
International Falls 5,
Virginia 2
At Virginia, Mason Carlson, Dan Moore and Dray Chaffee each had multiple hits, but it wasn’t quite enough as International Falls downed the Blue Devils, 5-2, Tuesday night at Stock Field.
Chaffee led the way with two hits (including a double) and one RBI, while Carlson had a double and a single and Moore connected for a pair of base knocks. Landin McCarty also chipped in with a hit and Tom Nemanich recorded an RBI.
Carlson also had a solid night on the mound as he went six innings. He allowed no earned runs on five hits, fanned four Broncos and walked three. Peters came on in relief to pitch the final inning. He gave up no runs in the hitless inning.
Greenway 9,
Mesabi East 4
At Aurora, the Giants were outhit 11-6 Tuesday as Greenway picked up a 9-4 victory.
Dakota Kruse had a pair of hits and one RBI, while Brayden Leffel added two base knocks.
Mesabi East also got hits from Charlie Karish and Logan Schroeder and an RBI from Hayden Soular.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.