HOYT LAKES – For a young Mesabi East cross country team, the 2021 season has been about growth.
Whether its new runners getting the feel for racing for the first time or seasoned ones hoping to punch a ticket to the Nov. 6 state meet, the growth amongst the runners in the Giants program has been high according to head coach Steve Ekman.
Only a week away from the Section 7A meet, the Giants will see how they stack up individually and as a team today when they host the Iron Range Conference Championships at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Looking at where his runners started the season compared to now, Ekman says his current crop of youngest runners looks promising while a handful of veteran runners stand out near the front of the pack.
“The kids have grown leaps and bounds this season,” Ekman said Monday. “I have some sixth grade boys that have really improved a lot and I think I could compare them to the boys teams from 2010-2011. They’ve progressed similarly as sixth and seventh graders through their whole high school career and ended up going to state to take fifth. I see a lot of similarities in this group of boys.
“For the girls, the young ones have been progressing well in their first year. I’ve thrown them in some varsity races and they’ve performed well but there’s still a way to go. We’ll run a couple in the varsity IRC race and see how they do. For some, a 5K race is doable and they’ve come along strong.”
The Giants are anchored by freshman Aubree Skelton on the girls side and junior Carter Skelton on the boys. Ekman expected both to be in strong position to earn All-Conference honors along with seventh grader Chloe Green and freshman Alex Leete. Ekman says the Skeltons and Green are in prime position to qualify for state with Leete having an outside shot of making it.
“We’re dialed in on sections and we’re looking to make sure we can get those three to state with Alex possibly sneaking in as well. They’ve all ran so strong this year and I expect them to be in the top 15 for All-IRC. It’ll be a little bit more of a struggle at sections to go to state for Alex but you never know. Last year in track, he made the final in the mile and had a really good day so I’d say he has a good opportunity to surprise some people.”
The total number of runners across all races at Hoyt Lakes will be down this year with Hibbing leaving the IRC for the Lake Superior Conference this year – much like Grand Rapids not too long ago. The conference has added Ely to its cross country ranks which helps offset the loss. Other teams at the meet include Deer River, International Falls, Chisholm, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Rock Ridge.
Racing at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course, Ekman says the race won’t be a cakewalk, but that teams will appreciate it as a challenging run right before sections.
“I don’t make the course really easy. It’s not a flat course, it goes up or down most of the way. There’s a fairly big hill near hole No. 7 that the varsity will go up twice so it’s a bit challenging. Times might be slower but that’s how the race should be.
“The section meet in Cloquet is a bit of an easier course so this will prepare them a bit better. It’s a challenging course but then you go to sections and that feels like a breeze.”
Ekman says the number of miles his team is accumulating at practice has slowed down, instead, more challenging, shorter-distance runs are being used in order to get the team ready for their most important race at sections next week.
“We’ve got the base miles down for this season so now it’s about increasing speed and intensity so you can have a better kick at the end of a race and outrun them to the finish line. In these races, times don’t matter, it’s all about placements so it's important you do what you can to not let people pass you while you try to pass others.”
Ekman says the meet should be an exciting one, especially on the boys side with how strong Rock Ridge has been this season. They’ll be chased down by GNK, who have fallen short of taking down the Wolverines at every turn this season.
“It should be a good day of running. There are some very talented teams coming and there are some individuals on every team that should be in contention for all-conference. It should be fun to watch from start to finish.”
