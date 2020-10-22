Mesabi East wins up-and-down battle, 3-2, over North Woods

AURORA — Thursday’s volleyball match was an up-and-down contest for both Mesabi East and visiting North Woods.
The Giants came out strong in game one before losing games two and three.
However, Mesabi East righted the ship to come away with a 3-2 (25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 25-16, 15-12) win over the Grizzlies.
Despite the ups and downs for the Giants, head coach Sara Baribeau was pleased with how her club pulled the match out. “They didn’t give up,’’ despite a loss of confidence in games two and three. “They wanted it. They pushed through to that fifth game. I”m proud of them pushing through and holding it together.’’
The rollercoaster ride started in the first game with Lindsey Baribeau serving up a pair of aces and Maija Hill scoring a tip and a block to lead Mesabi East to an 11-3 lead. Abbigail Shuster, Olivia Udovich, Addy Hartway and Zoe Trip tried to bring the Grizzlies back, but the Giants front row was just too strong.
Baribeau scored on a block and then a kill, while Kadyn Kangas put down a kill late to help secure the 25-12 game one victory.
Coach Baribeau was pleased with what she saw.
“We were in control. We kept momentum on our side. I think we went with a lot of confidence.’’
Games two and three were a different story.
The coach said she moved “a few puzzle pieces’’ around and her squad had a harder time regrouping after that.
North Woods took advantage and went to work. Front row players Hannah Kinsey and Zoe Trip, along with Morgan Burnett put down kills and quickly took control of the match at 14-7.
Mesabi East got as close as 19-13, but the Grizzlies scored the match’s final six points to grab a 25-13 win to tie things up at 1-1.
Game three was a similar story as Burnett helped her squad take a commanding 12-4 lead. Hartway and Shuster then paced the Grizzlies attack until a Burnett kill sealed the game three win, 25-16.
What was behind the North Woods resurgence in games two and three?
“We had a game just like this the night before. We figured out how to turn it on for the next couple games and it was nice to see them do that again tonight. It’s nice to see them learning how to work together,’’ Grizzlies head coach Kandi Olson said of her young team.
When game four got underway, it looked as though Mesabi East had regained its form.
Kora Forsline and Baribeau controlled play at the net, Aaliyah Sahr and Alexa Fossell were strong in the back row and setter Kaitlynn James (23 set assists in the match) engineered the offense.
The Giants just couldn’t be stopped as they rolled to a 25-16 game four win, which tied the match at 2-2.
Game five was a back-and-forth battle that was tied 8-8, 10-10 and 11-11.
Hill gave Mesabi East the lead at 12-11 and a few unforced errors ultimately cost the Grizzlies game five 15-12) and the match, 3-2.
“A fifth game is always a battle of wills and who can tough it out the longest,’’ said Olson, who told her players it could all come down to who got the early game five lead. “Mesabi East was tough and jumped ahead first,’’ and eventually pulled out the win.
In addition to James’ 23 set assists, she came up with 11 digs. Steph Zimmer dug up 16 volleyballs and Sahr had 11, along with her four kills and two ace serves. The Giants were led in the blocks department by Baribeau, who recorded eight. She added six kills and two ace serves also.
Forsline, meanwhile, had seven digs and three blocks, Hill had five kills and Kangas scored nine digs and four kills.
For the Grizzlies, Burnett tallied 14 set assists, nine kills and four ace serves, while Udovich added 13 set assists. North Woods’ Skyler Yernatich came up with 14 digs and Tori Olson scored 17 digs. Hartway recorded nine digs and four kills and Kinsey had four kills and two blocks.
Mesabi East (3-2) hosts Two Harbors on Monday and North Woods (1-2) welcomes in Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday.
Cloquet 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 1
At Cloquet, the Lumberjacks knocked off visiting Eveleth-Gilbert, 3-1.
No further details were available.
