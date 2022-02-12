Mesabi East takes second at Taconite Invite

AURORA — The Mesabi East swimming and diving team hosted the annual Taconite Invite on Saturday and came away with a second place finish with 279 points.
The Giants fell just short of first place with Section 6A foe Grand Rapids winning the invite with 310 points.
Mesabi East picked up a number of wins on the day, starting with the first swimming event, the 200 medley relay. The team of Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman and Carter Steele put down the best time of the race, stopping their clock at 1:45.58.
Layman soon after picked up the first individual win for the Giants, taking first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.63. Mesabi East kept up their winning ways immediately after that with Williams winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.58.
The Giants earned another win in the 100 freestyle, with Carter Steele claiming victory with his time of 50.63. Schroeder earned the final individual win for Mesabi East in the 100 backstroke, coming out on top in the event with a time of 56.50.
Mesabi East capped off the meet with one final win, claiming first in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet of Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Logan Schroeder stopped their time at 3:29.15.
Mesabi East also had a number of runner-up finishes including Steele in the 200 freestyle (1:55.40), Isak Schroeder in the 50 freestyle (23.58), Layman in the 100 butterfly (1:00.31) and Logan schroeder in the 100 freestyle (50.89).
Mesabi East will return to the pool on Thursday when they host Chisholm
Taconite Invite
Team scores: 1, Grand Rapids, 310; 2, Mesabi East, 279; 3, Tartan, 245; 4, Princeton, 203; 5, Duluth East, 157.
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 347.70; 2, Ty Herman, P, 266.55; 3, David Aultman, GR, 264.25.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:45.58; 2, Grand Rapids A, 1:47.69; 3, Tartan A, 1:52.92.
200 freestyle: 1, Owen Yeager, T, 1:53.72; 2, Steele, ME, 1:55.40; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:01.85.
200 individual medley: 1, Layman, ME, 2:15.63; 2, Jamison Dietlin, D, 2:22.05; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 2:24.44.
50 freestyle: 1, Williams, ME, 23.58; 2, Isak Schroeder, ME, 23.82; 3, Derek Bolin, GR, 23.86.
100 butterfly: 1, Pau Valdivieso, P, 59.35; 2, Layman, ME, 1:00.31; 3, William Skaudis, GR, 1:01.85.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 50.63; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 50.89; 3, Sam Reiten, GR, 54.39.
500 freestyle: 1, Yeager, T, 5:16.46; 2, Grant Ewen, GR, 5:28.31; 3, Cam Metsala, P, 5:32.52.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids A, 1:36.30; 2, Tartan A, 1:37.25; 3, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, Baker, Danny Kanpper, Williams), 1:38.82.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 56.50; 2, Robby Kerr, T, 59.98; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.13.
100 breaststroke: 1, Eric Klous, GR, 1:07.38; 2, Will Silvis, GR, 1:09.06; 3, Williams, ME, 1:10.26.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Steele, Layman, I. Schroeder, L. Schroeder), 3:29.15; 2, Grand Rapids A, 3:36.34; 3, Tartan A, 3:37.89.
