AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team raced to victory on Friday, taking first in their own four-team Giant Country Invite.
The Giants led the way with 485 points. International Falls had 264. Proctor/Esko was third with 245 and Chisholm fourth with 223.
Mesabi East won 11 of 12 events on the day with Alex Leete, Cole Layman and Carter Steele leading the way with two wins each. Proctor/Esko’s Garek Plinski took the only event not won by a Giant that day.
Leete started his day with a win in the 200 freestyle, cruising to a first place finish with a time of 2:02.80. HJe later went on to win the 500 freestyle, clearing the rest of the field by at least 20 seconds with a time of 5:39.21.
In the 200 individual medley, Cole Layman came away with his first win of the day, beating out his nearest competition by over 15 seconds with a time of 2:13.01. He then went on to win the 100 butterfly, stopping his time at 58.67.
Steele’s first win came in the 100 freestyle where he put down a time of 50.68. Later, he raced to victory in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 1:00.25.
Other wins for Mesabi East on the day include Mason Williams in 50 freestyle with a time of 23.55 and Aiden Johnson in diving, who won with a score of 189.15.
The Giants also took all three relays, starting the day with Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Leete and Isak Schroeder winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.02. In the 200 freestyle relay, Williams, Layman, Schroeder and Steele swam to first with a time of 1:35.25. Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, Layman, Steele, Leete and Williams cruised to the win, stopping their time at 3:36.93.
The Bluestreaks were led by a pair of top three finishes with Connor Massucci taking third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:19.86 and Nathan Splinter taking third in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:22.76.
Second place finishes for Mesabi East include Baker in the 200 IM (2:28.10) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.64), Schroeder in the 50 freestyle (23.81), Williams in the 100 freestyle (52.26) and Feldt in the 500 freestyle (6:01.72).
The Giants also grabbed third place finishes from Latham Rooda in the 200 freestyle (2:28.93), Danny Knapper in the 50 freestyle (27.22), Dominic Littrell in diving (98.10), Schroeder in the 100 freestyle (57.99) and Feldt in the 100 backstroke (1:11.27).
Mesabi East returns to the pool on Tuesday when they host International Falls. On Saturday they host the Taconite Invite. Chisholm hosts Proctor/Esko on Tuesday.
Giant Country Invite
Team results: 1, Mesabi East, 485; 2, International Falls, 264; 3, Proctor/Esko, 245; 4, Chisholm, 223.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:56.02; 2, Proctor A, 2:00.80; 3, International Falls A, 2:04.52; 4, Chisholm A (Nathan Splinter, Brent Dragony, Connor Massucci, Dillon Splinter), 2:16.37; 5, Mesabi East B (Kai Schroeder, Latham Rooda, Lochlan Rooda, Danny Knapper), 2:18.93.
200 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 2:02.70; 2, Jacob Gundry, PE, 2:12.73; 3, La. Rooda, ME, 2:28.93; 4, Max Youso, IF, 2:33.50; 5, Noah Verant, Chis, 2:40.69.
200 individual medley: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 2:13.01; 2, Baker, ME, 2:28.10; 3, Brendyn Scholler, IF, 2:32.30; 4, Aiden Gallagher, PE, 2:46.78; 5, Levi Raisanen, PE, 2:47.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Mason Williams, ME, 23.55; 2, I. Schroeder, ME, 23.81; 3, Knapper, ME, 27.22; 4, Garek Plinski, PE, 27.68; 5, Nathan Abramson, PE, 29.60.
1 meter diving: 1, Aiden Johnson, ME, 189.15; 2, Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 142.50; 3, Dominic Littrell, ME, 98.10.
100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 58.67; 2, Gundry, PE, 1:03.67; 3, Massucci, Chis, 1:19.86; 4, Knapper, ME, 1:22.09; 5, Verant, Chis, 1:28.22.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 50.68; 2, Williams, ME, 52.26; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 57.99; 4, Joshua Wherley, IF, 59.21; 5, Connor Graves, PE, 1:01.58.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:39.21; 2, Feldt, ME, 6:01.72; 3, N. Splinter, Chis, 6:22.76; 4, Connor Tomczak, IF, 6:22.80; 5, Youso, IF, 6:53.23.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Williams, Layman, I. Schroeder, Steele), 1:35.25; 2, Proctor/Esko A, 1:48.83; 3, International Falls A, 1:50.92; 4, Mesabi East B (Knapper, Baker, Johnson, Feldt), 1:51.83; 5, Chisholm A (Samuel Zancauske, Hunter Higgens, Dragony, N. Splinter), 2:02.46.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, ME, 1:00.25; 2, Baker, ME, 1:06.64; 3, Feldt, ME, 1:11.27; 4, William Ginter, IF, 1:12.91; 5, Gallagher, PE, 1:14.93.
100 breaststroke: 1, Plinski, PE, 1:10.10; 2, Wherlley, IF, 1:15.44; 3, Graves, PE, 1:21.89; 4, Lucas Hoopman, ME, 1:23.60; 5, Sig Ginter, IF, 1:24.86.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Steele, Leete, Williams), 3:36.93; 2, Proctor/Esko A, 4:15.52; 3, International Falls A, 4:23.79; 4, Chisholm A (Jack Sjogren, Verant, D. Splinter, Massucci), 4:44.17; 5, Mesabi East B (K. Schroeder, La. Rooda, Hoopman, Luke Strand), 4:48.32.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.