Mesabi East swims past Chisholm, 100-57

AURORA — Logan Schroeder and Carter Steele each notched a pair of victories Thursday as Mesabi East swam past Chisholm, 100-57.
Schroeder picked up wins in both the 50 freestyle (23.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.53.
Steele, meanwhile, touched first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.88 and in the 100 freestyle by stopping the clock at 58.70.
Mesabi East also scored wins in the 200 medley relay (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Steel) with a mark of 1:55.93 and in the 200 individual medley when Hill took the gold medal spot in 2:36.95.
The Giants other victories came in the 500 freestyle with Alex Leete swimming a 6:38.05 and Gavyn Ray winning the one meter diving with 101.45 points.
Mesabi East’s 200 freestyle relay team of Steele, Cole Layman, Zade Baker and Mason Williams also came home first with a time of 1:46.95.
Chisholm got victories from Zach Quirk in the 100 butterfly (1:05.08); Brent Dragony in the 100 breaststroke (1:42.27); and their 400 freestyle relay unit of Nathan Wangensteen, Nathan Splinter, Noah Verant and Connor Masucci (5:12.97).
Mesabi East hosts Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, while Chisholm swims at International Falls on Jan. 21.
Mesabi East 100, Chisholm 57
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele), 1:55.93; 2, Chisholm (Carson Howard, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Nathan Wangensteen), 2:08.44; 3, Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Pace Yukich, Noah Verant, Brent Dragony), 2:58.89.
200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 2:17.88; 2, Alex Leete, ME, 2:24.27; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 2:34.77.
200 individual medley: 1, Hill, ME, 2:36.95; 2, Cole Layman, ME, 2:41.20; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 2:46.34.
50 freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 23.44; 2, Quirk, C, 25.38; 3, Mason Williams, ME, 26.58.
One meter diving: 1, Ray, ME, 101.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Quirk, C, 1:05.08; 2, Layman, ME, 1:10.34; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:18.70.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 58.70; 2, Klimek, C, 1:01.28; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 1:05.77.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 6:38.05; 2, Knapper, ME, 7:16.51; 3, N. Wangensteen, C, 8:51.22.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Baker, Mason Williams), 1:46.95; 2, Chisholm (Quirk, Howard, N. Wangensteen, Klimek), 1:53.96; 3, Mesabi East (Leete, Knapper, Feldt, Colt Long), 2:14.59.
100 backstroke: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 1:00.53; 2, Baker, ME, 1:16.22; 3, Howard, C, 1:21.44.
100 breaststroke: 1, Dragony, C, 1:42.27; 2, Yukich, C, 1:52.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm (N. Wangensteen, Splinter, Noah Verant, Connor Masucci), 5:12.97.
