Mesabi East rebuilding and retooling in 2021

AURORA — Looking ahead to the 2021 football season, the Mesabi East Giants will need to rebuild and retool in a few ways if they hope to be competitive by the end of the season.
A year removed from a season turned on its head from COVID-19, head coach Steve Grams said the team’s motto this year is fairly simple.
“We just want to take things day by day,” Grams said. “That’s the motto. Take it day by day and make sure we work hard today so we’re better tomorrow.”
Grams says the overall feel at practice in the first two weeks has been positive, with plenty of players looking to step up to fill in some big shoes.
The Giants lost several seniors to graduation including Hunter Hannuksela (QB/S), Gavin Skelton (RB/MLB), Kaden Maki (OL/DL), Cole Swanson (RB/CB), Neal Leete (RB/CB), Isaac Stabnes (OL/DL), Charlie Karish (SB/CB) and Jamie Hill (WR/CB).
“When you lose that much, it’s a lot of leadership and experience on the field that goes with it. So we’re really looking for guys that are going to replace them on the field but also be leaders for us.”
Mesabi East finds themselves with six seniors this year, all of whom are expected to contribute and lead right from the first game.
“Evan Skelton will be taking most of our snaps at quarterback. Logan Schroeder is going to be more of a fullback and middle linebacker. Some of these guys had to miss games last year because of covid but now we’ve got them back for hopefully the whole year.
“Jack Ribich is moving from wide receiver to running back to get us more speed in the backfield. He can play multiple positions on both offense and defense. We’ll also have Kalub Corbett as a receiver for us.
“Anchoring the line for us will be another pair of seniors in Hayden Soular and Ethan Sickle. They’ve both been starters on the line since 10th grade. They’re two big, strong boys so they should have a lot of success this season.”
Grams acknowledged that six seniors isn’t many but with all of them having some playing time already under their belt, they should be able to pick up on the learning curve and help out those younger than them.
“These guys have the most experience. Some of our 11th graders this year got some playing time last year. Some got more than others but right now we’re hoping that they get more experience and learn more every day. All they have to do is get their reps and learn for their game to get better.”
The Giants were just as familiar with losing players at a moment’s notice last year as any other team. While it’s easy to see who graduated and who’s returning from other teams, there is a challenge when it comes to fully dissecting what a team has after the abnormal 2020 season.
“We watch a lot of film. We know who’s graduated and who’s coming back but sometimes that’s even hard to keep track of without a roster. We know every team is going to lose guys but we kept up with a tough schedule this year with Crosby-Ironton, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Moose Lake/Willow River. Those guys have been our rivals in our section but we also are seeing some old rivals this year like Hinckley-Finlayson, Rush City and Braham that we used to play.
“We might even make a new rival with North Woods on our schedule this year. We’re going to go in like we’ll be playing at our best and I expect other teams to do the same. Hopefully our potential can match up to theirs.”
The Giants head to Deer River today for scrimmages with the Warriors as well as International Falls. Grams expects the lineup to fully solidify itself after this weekend, but also hopes those moving into new positions can get important reps at the same time.
“We want to give all of our guys some looks to show us what they have. A lot of these guys have some experience at their spots but not a lot. Evan Skelton took some snaps for us at QB in the final game last year as well as against International Falls so we’d like to give him as many reps as possible in practice and this weekend.
“We want to be as safe as possible and come in with our full team week one. We have over 40 guys this year so the numbers are good. We just want to make sure no one gets banged up before the season starts.
Mesabi East opens their season on Thursday in Braham.
