CHERRY — The Mesabi East and Cherry baseball teams locked up on Monday afternoon and it was a pitchers battle.
The Giants scored once in the top of the seventh inning and escaped with a 1-0 win.
“Both pitchers today pitched well,” Mesabi East coach Chad Sahr said. “We made defensive plays when we needed to and manufactured a run in the seventh.”
Cherry coach Brian Kemp also saw some good things out of his squad, even in the one run loss.
“Beau (Barry) on the mound was great today,” He gave up one hit, walked three and struck out ten,” Kemp said. “And that hit was the first batter of the game.”
Brayden Leffel hit the single in the opening inning. Barry struck out the next two hitters and Dakota Kruse grounded out to end the inning.
The Tigers could only get a runner on in the bottom of the first when Noah Asuma reached on an error. Pitcher Hayden Soular retired the next two hitters to keep it at a 0-0 contest.
Barry set the Giants down in order in the top of the second inning.
The Tigers picked up their first hit of the game when Carter Nelson hit a single with one out. Soular struck out Nick Serna and got Mason Heitzman to fly out to end the inning.
Barry struck out the Giants in order in the top of the third.
The Tigers got a hit from Isaiah Asuma but Soular got Barry to ground out to end the inning.
The Giants got Ty Laugen on in the fourth inning when he was hit by a pitch but could not move him across to break the tie.
The Tigers went down in order in the bottom of the fourth inning and it remained a 0-0 tie.
Easton Sahr was walked in the top of the fifth inning but was picked off. Barry then struck out the next two hitters to keep it scoreless.
The Tigers threatened to break the tie in the bottom of the fifth. Mason Heitzman reached on a single with one out, Isaac Asuma had an infield hit to put runners on first and third with two outs. Noah Asuma was then walked to load the bases, but a Barry grounder ended the inning.
“We have to hit the ball better,” Kemp said.
Neither team could get anything going in the sixth inning and it came down to the seventh inning. Kruse was walked to start the frame.
He then went to second on a passed ball and reached third on a throwing error by Barry. Souler then came up and hit a fly ball to center field where Isiah Asuma and Heitzman crashed into each other while catching the fly ball, which allowed Kruse to score a run.
Barry got the next two batters out and Mesabi East led 1-0 headed into the home half of the seventh.
Soular got the first two hitters out before Kaleb Rinnerson ripped a single to put the tying run on base. That ended the day for Soular on the mound,
Sophomore Louie Karish came in and got Andrew Staples to strike out, pick up the save, and end the contest.
“I’m proud of the way we played tonight,” Sahr said. “We manufactured that run in the seventh and it got us the win.”
The Giants will travel to Two Harbors on Friday. Cherry will host Deer River today at 4:30 p.m.
