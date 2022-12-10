AURORA—Coming into a new season, the Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team has received one of the best gifts a skier can hope for: Snow.
The Giants were able to hop on their skis right from the get go this year thanks to some heavy late November and early December snowfall that’s made training a little bit smooth amidst other transitions.
One of those transitions comes in the form of new head coach Jon Wagner, who takes over for Araina Boyd. Boyd left the head coaching position after one year, replacing longtime coach Cheri Johnson. Backed up by an experienced and veteran crew of assistants and volunteers, Wagner said he’s hoping to provide some stability in a role that dons all kinds of hats.
“The position of Nordic skiing head coach is probably one of the most involved head coaching positions I’ve ever seen,” Wagner said. “It’s not a job where you can just take a whistle in the gym and start practice. We’re pulling athletes from three different schools, thinking about transportation, grooming the trails, scheduling the meets all while we’re at the mercy of the weather and course conditions. To take the role on takes a considerable amount of time. I felt like I was in a position that I could take on that role this year.”
With the weather being cooperative so far, Wagner says the team is taking things day by day and using the extra time outside to their advantage.
“I think it was a real gift this year. We were able to get out on some of the flats at Giants Ridge on the first day. Oftentimes, the first two weeks are a rocky period where you’re focusing on dryland, bounding exercises and running but we were able to get on skis right off the bat.
“We know the weather comes and goes so we have to roll with the punches. Right now, we have good weather but we have to be prepared for when it’s too hot and things melt away or too cold and it’s too dangerous to be outside.
The two teams are fairly dissimilar this season, with the boys team entering with a veteran group of six seniors. On the girls side, the Giants come in a bit younger and without any seniors but will rely on three juniors and a veteran sophomore.
On the boys side, seniors Ben Gornik, Noah Markfort, Connor Matschiner, Carter Skelton, Cameron Stocke and Patrick Douglas all return for the Giants. Wagner says they’ll be joined by junior Hudson Petrini with the rest of the program filled out by seventh, eighth and ninth graders.
“It’s a strong group of seniors,” Wagner said. “They’re experienced and have quite a bit of talent. Adding in the one junior, it’s a group that’s looked pretty strong so far.”
For the girls, juniors Wrenna Galloway, Liz Nelson and Mia Stark return with the most varsity experience along with sophomore Aubree Skelton. Skelton was tops for the Giants last year at sections, falling just shy of a state berth. The roster will be filled out by freshmen newcomers Sophie Roark, Brynley Heisel and River Galloway.
Across all grade levels, the Giants have 29 skiers out for the program and Wagner says he’d welcome in more.
“I would like to have more people just try it out. To me, it takes two years before somebody has enough technical skills to be a good varsity racer. I would love to have more seventh and eighth graders come out and build for that future, as well as any more freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
“Any kids out there thinking about a winter sport should contact me. We’re willing to do whatever it takes to help them learn.”
The coaching staff for Mesabi East Area is filled out by experienced skiers, including Chris Hagberg and Tom Gustafson as assistant coaches. Don Galloway returns as the junior high coach. Jack Jeffries returns as one of many volunteer assistants.
“Between Chris and Tom, there’s probably 80 years of Nordic skiing experience between them. And both are teachers so they know their stuff. They know it inside and out and know how to work with kids.
“Don has been in his spot for quite a while now. He knows his skiing, he’s a member of the ski patrol and just works really with the younger kids.
“Jack, there’s nobody else in North America that equals Jack’s experience on the technical side of the sport. He’s worked as a director in many different Olympiads over the years. When it comes to ski training and technical abilities, he’s second to none.”
Wagner says the number of coaches available to the team makes the learning process much easier for the athletes.
“When you have 4-6 coaches out there mentoring 29 kids and helping make corrections, you can get a lot done. Spreading everything out instead of having one coach take on everything helps the kids improve and it’s been working well so far.”
As the Giants head towards their first meet next week at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center, Wagner hopes things look good on the technical side for his skiers.
“If the technical skills are clean, you can develop some speed and strength behind them. In the early stages of the season as a new coach, I’m looking for a good effort and improvement day by day. I think a lot of our athletes are ready to show what they can do just in the first meet.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.