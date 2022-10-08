Mesabi East loses upset bid against Rush City, 22-21

AURORA — Through three quarters, it looked as if the Mesabi East football team had a solid chance of knocking off unbeaten Rush City.
The Giants had forced a number of Tiger turnovers and a key 71-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Dakota Kruse had them leading 21-16 going into the final quarter.
But the fourth quarter was all Rush City. The Tigers grabbed the last score of the game and stopped the Mesabi East offense in its tracks to stay undefeated, 22-21.
Offensively, the Tigers executed a fairly simple game plan that the Giants couldn’t stop in the fourth quarter. Whichever running back took the handoff would run it straight up the middle for large seven and eight yard gains again and again. By the time they got inside the Giants 10, it took a couple more plays before senior quarterback Nolan Anderson held on to it and ran in for the one-yard score.
“We had a tough time with that dive play,” Giants head coach Steve Grams said of his team after the game. “We tried a five-man front, a six-man front but they were quick on that dive and we didn’t fire off the ball quick enough, they were going to get yardage.
“I’m sorry to say it but film doesn’t lie and that’s what we’re going to see. They exploded off the line and owned the trenches in that fourth quarter and we didn’t.
On defense, Rush City got a number of big second half stops that ended two Mesabi East drives that were, at one point, deep in Tiger territory.
Posted up at the Rush City 30 to start the fourth quarter, Mesabi East quarterback Henry Depew kept the ball for himself and rushed for 15 yards to earn a first down. Threatening to score, the Giants couldn’t get much further than that as they went backwards on their next three plays.
The Giants might have still had a chance to score with Kruse looking solid on field goals in warmups, but the Giants took a sack on third down that pushed them back another 13 yards and out of field goal range.
The Tigers took over on downs and scored on the ensuing drive.
Mesabi East got the ball back with just over two minutes to play on their own 40. With their running game stalling out Depew opted for the air but couldn’t gain much ground. On third-and-eight, he was picked off by a Rush City defender, effectively ending the game as time began to tick down.
“When we needed to finish, we couldn’t make the plays,” Grams said. “We were down five for quite a while and we made some big mistakes with the penalties and all the yards we were losing.”
Grams said the Giants played very well up until that turning point in the second half but couldn’t find a way to finish.
“We saw last week where International Falls upset Hinckley. That’s why we play the games. We had the opportunity to upset Rush City tonight and we were close, but close doesn’t count. That was probably the best game we played as a whole all year. We played good, but not good enough to win.”
The Tigers lit up the scoreboard first, punching one into the endzone as time expired in the first quarter. Capping off a drive that started with excellent field position at the Mesabi East 45, Rush City’s Landon Umbreit-Kosloski punched in the score from the one-yard line. On the two-point conversion, Shaun Archambault took the pitch from Anderson and then tossed it up himself to Landon Mold for two points.
Mesabi East quickly tied things back up, scoring on the ensuing drive that took six minutes off the second quarter clock.
Starting from their own 34, the Giants got chunks of yardage from Ethan Murray and Cooper Levander with the pair setting up a first-and-1o from the Rush City 37. On third and eight, Depew connected with Murray through the air for 11 yards and a first down.
On the Tiger 24, Levnader took the next handoff and broke through for 15 yards to put Mesabi East inside the Rush City 10. Inching forward with each play, it was Levander who got the handoff on fourth and goal from the two and crossed the goal line for six points. On the two-point conversion, Levander took the handoff again and ran in easily to tie the game at eight.
Mesabi East forced a three-and-out on the next Rush City possession. Cooper Sickel took the punt return and gave the Giants great field position by running it back to the Tiger 47.
Levander got the bulk of the carries on the next drive and picked up a number of first downs with Murray chipping in with a few carries as well. Opting for the pass again to geta first down, Depew connected with Kruse for a short gain that gave Mesabi East first and goal from the six. On the first play with the fresh set of downs, the Levander took the handoff and ran in for the score, 14-8. Kruse came in for the point-after and the ball sailed through the uprights to make it 15-8 late in the second quarter.
Rush City took the kickoff to start the second half and wasted little time regaining the lead they had lost. Their run game was starting to come alive and, after getting out of a second-and-19 situation, posted up at the Giants nine-yard line.
From there, Andrew Thole took the next handoff and ran in for the score, 15-14. Thole took the handoff again on the two-point try and gave the Tigers the lead, 16-14.
The lead was short lived, however. Kruse took the ensuing kickoff from Rush City. Receiving it at his own 21, the junior broke past a few defenders and was home free for the 71-yard return score.
Up 21-16, the Giants went for two on the point-after, but the run was no good, leaving their lead at five. Five was just the right amount for Rush City as their fourth quarter touchdown was all they needed to grab the go-ahead win.
With a number of players missing out on a drive or two late in the game for the Giants, Grams said after the game that the health of the team was paramount heading into the last two weeks of the regular season.
“We sat one of our seniors tonight and one of our juniors didn’t play tonight either. They needed to rest up and my philosophy is that I’d rather have them at the end of October than right now. The healing process takes time so we’re trying to take care of our bodies in any way we can.
“We play an eight-game season and you get beat up out there. We gotta rest but we should be alright.”
While the Giants sit on a 1-5 record, the hope is they can win their last two games and potentially snag a home playoff game.
“We got a couple weeks here to get better. The guys know they can play some good football but we have to start winning some games or we’re going to be on the road for playoffs.”
Mesabi East will play host to North Woods on Friday.
Cloquet 16,
Rock Ridge 6
CLOQUET — The Rock Ridge football team struck first, but they couldn’t find the end zone after the first quarter as the Cloquet Lumberjacks chopped their way to a 16-6 win over the Wolverines Friday night.
Isaac Flatley scored the lone Rock Ridge touchdown of the night, punching one in from two yards out in the first quarter after the Wolverines got great field position on a blocked punt.
Cloquet got on the board and took the lead late in the second when quarterback Reese Sheldon ran one in from a yard out.
Up 8-6 in the third quarter, Cloquet’s Kollin Bonneville broke free and found pay dirt from 62 yards out for the last touchdown of the night. The ensuing two-point put the final score at 16-6 in favor of the Lumberjacks.
Rock Ridge (1-5) is set to host Grand Rapids on Friday.
North Central 22
Ely 20
ELY — The Timberwolves first win of the season still eludes them after a tough loss on Friday that saw Ely fall to North Central 22-20.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Ely (0-5) will travel to Cherry this coming Friday.
