AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team has been having themselves a strong season from start to finish.
Posting a regular season record of 23-2 and winning 17 games in a row to end the season, the Giants earned the No. 2 seed in the northern half of the Section 7AA tournament and will open up play tonight against No. 7 Crosby-Ironton.
While their record is impressive and their win streak even more so, Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau says the Giants may not have as much momentum heading into the playoffs as one might think.
“I feel like we actually lost a little bit of momentum towards the end of the season,” Baribeau said. “We were challenged on the court in a way that was really good for us right before sections.”
Mesabi East has played just two games over the last two weeks of the regular season. While the tailend of their season was a bit slow, Baribeau says it’s given her team a chance to reevaluate some things on the court.
“We were able to work on some of our weaknesses and some of our vulnerabilities and we had a full week to do that. We’ve had plenty of time to work on those skills that we need to be crisp on in order to play well at sections.
“We broke down every skill these last two weeks: passing, setting, hitting defense. We took time every practice to tackle the basics and tune up what we needed to fix. I think we were worried at first about not having more games at the end of the season but it helped us work on things at a good pace for us.”
Taking on the Crosby-Ironton Rangers (8-17), Baribeau says she doesn’t know much about their first round opponent, with the teams not meeting in the regular season. While the records on paper may indicate a lopsided matchup in favor of the Giants, Mesabi East has little interest in looking past their first game.
“We never try to overlook any team. The girls take every opponent seriously and we’re certainly during our homework on Crosby. We’ve never played them but they were at one tournament we were at. We don’t have a lot of experience with them so you just have to start fresh and get ready like you would for any other team.”
Guaranteeing themselves home court for the first two rounds of playoffs, Baribeau says the season overall has been a spectacular one for her team and their high seed in the tournament is reflective of the effort they put out on the court.
“I’m so proud of our girls for what they’ve already accomplished this season. I feel like they worked so hard this year and put forth huge efforts in order to earn that seed. We definitely worked hard for the spot we got and earned it.”
On the 17-game winning streak, Baribeau says it’s been a boost to her players mentally.
“It’s given the girls a lot of confidence. There’s confidence there but not too much of it. They’re always pretty humble and they just come ready to play no matter who steps on the court with them.”
For seniors Kora Forsline, Lindsey Baribeau, Kaitlynn James and Alexa Fossell, a strong season with the four of them leading the program was a long time coming.
“My senior girls talked about being in this situation when they were younger. They always looked forward to their senior year. They would plan how it would go and what it would look like. Now that they’re here, I don’t think they were prepared for it to turn out as well as it did. I knew they could do it and I told them that right off the bat what our expectations and goals were. I think as the season went on, they started to realize it and figure out just how good of a team they are.”
Their playoff run starting tonight, Baribeau has just one message for her team.
“Just go for it. Our motto this year has been to live in the moment and I feel like that’s what they have to do for sections. Take each game and play in the moment. Ultimately, you have to just go for it.”
Mesabi East and Crosby-Ironton will get started tonight at 7 p.m. in Aurora.
