AURORA — The Mesabi East football team got in eight fall training sessions before the first official day of practice this week and hope that those extra days of work will aid them to a fast start in the 2020 season.
Giants head coach Steve Grams is pleased with his squad’s effort so far through the first week of practice but knows it’s going to be an uphill battle for most teams as their first game is already coming up on Friday.
“I think we were able to get our guys in shape before real practice started and we were able to put in a lot of work on our offense that I think will go a long way. Still, two weeks is a short time to get ready for your first game, especially with no scrimmage.”
Grams says the team itself couldn’t be in a better mood and the change from playing football in the spring back to the fall has only helped that excitement.
“All my guys wanted to play in the fall. I don’t know many people that wanted to wait until spring to play football this year. But we hope we get to play out the full season. You just don’t know what could happen each day.”
The Giants will need to fill some big holes following the graduation of star running back and linebacker Cole Meyer. Other big losses for Mesabi East include Hunter Levander (RB/C), Tyler Ritter (OL/DE) and Evan Mattson (OL/DE).
“Hopefully we’ll be looking at some new guys this year that didn’t get to touch the ball all that much last season. We still have a few core players left that I think will continue to step up and help us out.”
Notably, seniors Gavin Skelton (RB) and Hunter Hannuksela (QB) are back for the Giants on offense. Skelton finished the 2019 season with the most carries for Mesabi East following an injury to Meyer that left him sidelined for a long stretch of the season. Hannuksela returns as Mesabi East’s starter under center and Grams hopes the pair's experience together will help the Giants out early on.
Other position players that will prove to be key for the Giants in 2020 include running backs Cole Swanson, who is moving from wide receiver to the backfield and Neale Leete.
On the offensive line, the Giants return three starters in senior Cade Maki and juniors Ethan Sickle and Hayden Soular. While those three provide a solid foundation, Grams says it will be tough to fill the other two spots reliably.
“That’s where we’re a little green. We’re looking for some younger guys to step up. We even have some running backs that might be playing on the line these first couple games.
On defense, the Giants return “six or seven” starters according to Grams and says they should be solid provided they can make up for the loss of Meyer and Levander.
“We have to fill some spots but we have a good core there. Nothing is going to come easy but we should be fine if we put the work in.”
After going 2-6 in the regular season last year before advancing all the way to the 7AA finals, the Giants know they can’t afford to come out sluggish in the regular season like they did last year. Whether or not they can come out fast and strong will be tested early on as the Giants take on Crosby-Ironton and International Falls early in the season, the two teams they beat in the playoffs last year.
“It’s going to come down to a lot of effort and attitude. No team is going to hand anything to us this year. We ended Crosby’s season and the Falls’ season last year and we have to come physically and mentally prepared for every game. Our schedule this year is pretty tough so we can’t take anything for granted.”
Grams says the favorites for Section 7AA this year would, once again, have to be Moose Lake/Willow River. The Rebels upended the Giants last year in the section finals, 36-8.
“When we were playing them in Esko last year and you heard them call out all of the starters on the PA system, it was junior after junior being named. Now all those kids are seniors so they’re going to be even tougher than before.”
The Giants also have Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Two Harbors on their schedule this year. Grams says not one of those contests will be an easy win this season, citing the former Sea Range Conference rivalries they produced.
“Any time we play one of those old Sea Range Conference teams, you know it should be a battle.”
