BIWABIK — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team will be headed to the State Meet after winning the Section 7AA crown by seven strokes over defending champ Hermantown, 774-781.
The Giants were paced by four girls in the top 12 en route to earning a trip to state.
Mesabi East came into the Day Two final round with a six-stroke lead over the Hawks, 397-403, and added one more stroke to the differential as they carded a 377 Thursday.
Senior Maggie Lamppa led the Giants effort with a two-day total of 187 which earned her third place, while junior Samantha Doherty fired a 191 to tie for fifth. Rounding out the top 12 were senior Izzy Depew in eighth with a 198 and junior Gianna Lay tied for 12th with a 209. Sophomores Allie Lamppa (18th, 218) and Bella Ruotsalainen (23rd, 228) will also be headed to state.
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge sophomore Ian Mikulich punched his ticket to state with a two-day total of 165. The Wolverine boys finished in third place with a score of 689, which was two strokes behind second-place Mora. Cloquet won the boys’ title with a 635.
The Rock Ridge girls were led by senior Hailey Tarr, who took 10th place with a 201 and finished just three strokes away from a state berth.
Rock Ridge finished in fourth place as a team with a score of 879, just three shots behind third-place Mora.
Fellow Wolverine Mylee Young came home 21st with a 226 and Azalea Ray tied for 24th with Blayke Swanger of Hibbing at 230. In addition, Hibbing sophomore Kate Toewe fired a two-day total of 239 to take 27th.
Kelby Anderson of International Falls fired a 179 to win the individual girls’ Section 7AA championship.
The Class A State Golf Meet (both boys and girls) will be held June 14-15 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan
—
While Mikulich was the only local boys’ state qualifier, several other golfers had good showings.
Sophomore Caiden Carpenter of Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin tied for 11th with Rock Ridge freshman Eli Devich, both at 171.
For Hibbing, senior Michael Andrican led the Bluejacket contingent with a 184, which garnered him a 25th-place finish. Senior Nick Horvath came in tied for 36th with a 195, while freshman Andrew Slatten took 38th with a 196.
Section 7AA Golf Tournament
Girls Team Results (Top team advances to State): 1, Mesabi East, 774; 2, Hermantown, 781; 3, Mora, 876; 4, Rock Ridge, 879.
Girls Individual Results (State Qualifiers): 1, Kelby Anderson, IF, 179; 2, Maggie Roth, RC, 182; 3, Maggie Lamppa, ME, 187; 4, Callie Showalter, Herm, 190; 5T, Izzy Fairchild, Herm, 191; 5T, Samantha Doherty, ME, 191; 7, Nicole Nelson, Herm, 197; 8, Izzy Depew, ME, 198; 12, Gianna Lay, ME, 209; 18, Allie Lamppa, ME, 218; 23, Bella Ruotsalainen, ME, 228.
Other local finishers: 10, Hailey Tarr, RR, 201; 19, Emma Berg, RR, 222; 21, Mylee Young, RR, 226; 24T, Azalea Ray, RR, 230; 24T, Blayke Swanger, Hibb; 27, Kate Toewe, Hibb, 239; 31, Brenna Christenson, RR, 272; 33, Marija Phelps, RR, 302.
—
Boys Team Results (Top team advances to State): 1, Cloquet, 635; 2, Mora, 687; 3, Rock Ridge, 689; 4, Hermantown, 704; 5, Proctor-Esko, 712; 6, Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 725; 7, Hibbing, 749
Boys Individual Results (State Qualifiers): 1, Karson Patten, Cloq, 153; 2, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 157; 3, Jacob Walsh, Cloq, 163; 4T, Frank Meyer, CIA, 165; 4T, Ian Mikulich, RR, 165; 6, Lance Sayler, Cloq, 166; 6T, Noah Klapmeier, Mora, 166; 8, Dylan Klatte, P-E, 167; 9, Hunter Berg, P-E, 168; 17T, Cooper Ellena, Cloq, 176; 17T, Karson Young, Cloq, 176.
Other local finishers: 11T, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 171; 11T, Eli Devich, RR, 171; 16, Ethan Sundvall, Hibb, 174; 20T, Brennan Peterson, RR, 179; 20T, Rollie Seppala, RR, 179; 23T, Landon Richter, RR, 180; 25, Michael Andrican, Hibb, 184; 27, Carter Orent, RR, 185; 36, Nick Horvath, Hibb, 195; 38, Andrew Slatten, Hibb, 196;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.