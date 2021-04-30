Mesabi East girls win own quad; Bluejacket boys come in 1st

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ and boys’ track teams had solid days Thursday taking first and second, respectively, at a quadrangular meet with Hibbing, Two Harbors and South Ridge.
On the girls side, the Giants finished with 113 points to edge out Hibbing at 105. The boys finished with 85.5 points, 20 behind the winning Bluejackets (105.5).
With the season still young and the Mesabi East track in its first year of use, many winning results at the meet are considered track records.
Aubree Skelton earned a win for Mesabi East in the 1600 meter run, coming first with a time of 6:03.40. In the 100 meter hurdles, Kiarra Moehlenbrock finished on top with a new track record of 17.60. In the 300 meter hurdles, Olivia Forsline took home first and a track record of her own with a time of 53.78.
The Mesabi East girls swept all four relays on the day to help their team score. Lexi Highland, Adrianna Sheets, Kailey Fossell and Elli Theel finished first in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 54.31. In the 4x200 meter relay, Sheets, Lindsay Baribeau, Kora Forsline and Theel were the winners with a time of 1:53.22.
Winning the 4x400 meter relay for Mesabi East were Bella Thomas, Aubree Skelton, Baribeau and Kora Forsline, setting a track record with their time of 4:25.17. Another track record was set in the 4x800 meter relay with Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, Aubree Skelton and Lydia Skelton winning the event with a time of 10:43.50.
Hibbing was led by Julia Gherardi who swept the 100 meter dash (12.98) and the 200 meter dash (27.95). The ‘Jackets’ Ayva Burkes also captured the 400 meter dash (1:04.61).
Gherardi went on to grab a win in the long jump by going 15 feets, 4.75 inches; and Haley Hawkinson was a winner in the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 6 inches.
On the boys side, Gavin Skelton was a double winner, winning and setting track records in both hurdle events. Skelton won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.42 before winning the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.03.
Hibbing, meanwhile, got wins from Amari Manning in both the 100 meters (11.54) and the 200 meters (23.20). Logan Drews, meanwhile, took the 400 meters in 56.30.
Jack Ribich also finished on top for Mesabi East, taking home first in the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 3.25 inches.
In the relays, the Giants took home first in three of the four races. Ribich, Cooper Levander, Hunter Hannuksela and Jamie Hill won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:44.70.
In the 4x400 meter relay, HIll, Neale Leete, Hannuksela and Gavin Skelton finished first, stopping the clock at 3:53.30. In the 4x800 meter relay, David Loveall, Hill, Leete and Carter Skelton crossed the finish line first with a time of 9:21.60.
The Giants earned various runner-up finishes on both the girls’ and boys’ sides of things.
Second place results on the girls side include Kora Forsline in the 400 meter dash (1:05.69), Kiarra Moehlenbrock in the 300 meter hurdles (54.30) and the high jump (four feet, eight inches), Elli Theel in the long jump (14 feet, 8.75 inches), Lindsay Baribeau in the truple jump (31 feet, one inch) and Emma Baker in the discus throw (76 feet, five inches).
Runner-up finishes for the boys include Carter Skelton in the 800 meter run (2:20.69), David Loveall in the 1600 meter run (5:09.60), the 4x100 meter relay team of Hunter Hannuksela, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola and Jack Ribich (48.61) and Gavin Skelton in the discus throw (140 feet, eight inches).
