Mesabi East girls win 2nd straight, 59-49

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 59,
Cromwell-Wright 49
CROMWELL — The Giants’ Hannah Hannuksela and Kora Forsline each dropped in 22 points Monday en route to a 59-49 victory over Cromwell-Wright.
Head coach Chris Whiting said one of the keys to the contest was neutralizing the Cardinals’ bigger girls and not giving them too many chances. The Giants also made C-W work for their baskets in the half court set, he said.
Another bonus for Mesabi East was hitting on 21-of-25 singletons. The free throws came as the Giants drove to the basket and also late in the game as the Cardinals were forced to foul.
Whiting was happy to see his club bouncing back from an 0-2 start. The new group of girls has worked hard in all four games, he said, and is now starting to jell. “It’s good to see.’’
Mesabi East (2-2) plays at Hibbing on Friday.
Mesabi East 27 32 — 59
Cromwell-Wright 20 29 — 49
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 3, Alexa Fossell 2, Hannah Hannuksela 22, Kora Forsline 22, Stevie Hakala 8. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 2, Hakala 1. Free throws: 21-25. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Forsline.
CW: Katherine Libbon 2, Sascha Korpela 10, Natalee Hakamaki 12, Brandi Collman 7, Andrea Pocernich 16, Silena Anderson 2. 3-pointers: Hakamaki 2, Pocernich 2. Free throws: 13-18. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 90,
Greenway 47
At Coleraine, the Warriors had four players in double figures Monday as they scored a 90-47 victory over Greenway.
Deer River was paced by Ty Morrison with 25 points, Mikhail Wakonabo with 17 and Ethan Williams with 16. Blake Fox also chipped in with 10 points.
The Raiders were led by J.J. Hall with 22 points, Weston Smith with 15 points and Grant Hansen with 10.
