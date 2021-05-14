AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys and the Mesabi East girls track and field teams picked up triangular wins Thursday at the Mesabi East Sports Complex.
The Wolverine boys won the meet with 85.5 points while the Giant girls won their meet with 95 points.
The Mesabi East boys finished second (57) while Chisholm was third (12.5). On the girls side, Rock Ridge took second (62) while Chisholm took third (6).
On the girls side, Mesabi East got wins from Elli Theel in the 200 meter dash (28.90), Lindsay Baribeau in the 400 meter dash (1:04.55) and the triple jump (32-03.50), Bella Thomas in the 1600 meter run (2:33.50), Kiarra Moehlenbrock in the 100 meter hurdles (18.10) and the high jump (4-10), Olivia Forsline in the 300 meter hurdles (55.54) and Hannah Baker in the shot put (28-11.50) and the discus (71-00).
The Wolverine girls saw wins from Jennie Kruase in the 100 meter dash (14.22), Kaari Harsila in the 3200 meter run (15:01.82), Maggie Landwer in the pole vault (7-06) and Elli Jankila in the long jump (15-10.50).
The Giants swept all four relays winning the 4x100 (Olivia Forsline, Kora Forsline, Hannah Hannuksela and Theel; 52.86), the 4x200 (Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Baribeau and Theel; 1:51.90), the 4x400 (Moehlenbrock, Thomas, Baribeau and Kora Forsline; 4:29.00) and the 4x800 (Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, Aubree Skelton and Lydia Skelton; 10:43.13).
On the boys side, Rock Ridge got wins from Ethan Zlimen in the 100 meter dash (11.98), Cameron Stocke in the 200 meter dash (24.53) and the 3200 meter run (10:52.77), Josh Creer-Oberstar in the 400 meter dash (53.09) and the high jump (6-00), Luke Hecimovich in the 110 meter hurdles (22.91) and Riley Krenz in the shot put (39-00.00).
The Wolverines also won three of the four relays. Zlimen, Jake Burress, Creer-Oberstar and Karson Sortedahl won the 4x100 (45.98). Burress, Creer-Oberstar, Ryan Herberg and Nolin Cope-Robinson finished first in the 4x200 (1:38.57). Stockem Owen Engle, Dallas Hammer and Dakota Jerde won the 4x800 (8:53.00).
The Mesabi East boys saw wins from David Loveall in the 800 meter run (2:13.78), Carter Skelton in the 1600 meter run (5:00.13), Gavin Skelton in the 300 meter hurdles (32.80) and the discus throw (144-03), Hunter Hannuksela in the long jump (19-10.25) and Jack Ribich in the triple jump (38-05.40).
The Giants also picked up a win in the 4x400 relay with Jamie Hill, Neale Leete, Hannuksela and Gavin Skelton winning the event with a time of 3:52.60.
Chisholm’s lone win on the day came in the pole vault with Jesse Covell winning with a mark of seven feet.
Mesabi East Triangular
Girls team results: 1, Mesabi East, 95; 2, Rock Ridge, 62; 3, Chisholm 6.
100 meter dash: 1, Jennie Krause, RR, 14.22; 2, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 14.4; 3, Kailey Fossell, ME, 14.49.
200 meter dash: 1, Elli Theel, ME, 28.90; 2, Sheets, ME, 29.10; 3, Layla Rajkovich, C, 30.10.
400 meter dash: 1, Lindsay Baribeau, ME, 1:04.55; 2, Sheets, ME, 1:06.75; 3, L. Rajkovich, C, 1:08.31.
800 meter run: 1, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:33.50; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 3:05.40; 3, Autumn Rajkovich, C, 3:07.10.
1600 meter run: 1, Bella Thomas, ME, 6:00.83; 2, Nora Stark, RR, 6:03.56; 3, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 6:09.47.
3200 meter run: 1, Kaari Harsila, RR, 15:01.82; 2, Jolie Stocke, RR, 17:14.50.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, ME, 18.10; 2, Maiji Rantala, RR, 20.10; 3, Olivia Forsline, ME, 20.16.
300 meter hurdles: 1, O. Forsline, ME, 55.54; 2, Krause, RR, 59.42; 3, Rantala, RR, 1:00.98.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (O. Forsline, Kora Forsline, Hannah Hannuksela, Theel), 52.86; 2, Rock Ridge (Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Krause, Ava Fink), 54.52.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, K. Forsline, Bairbeau, Theel), 1:51.90; 2, Rock Ridge (Abby Crum, McKendrick Landwer, Emma Avikainen, Ella Lamppa), 2:00.90.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Moehlenbrock, Thomas, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 4:29.00; 2, Rock Ridge (Ma. Landwer, Jankila, Fink, Alex Wercinski), 4:45.80.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Thomas, Aaliyah Sahr, A. Skelton, Lydia Skelton), 10:43.13; 2, Rock Ridge (Kraushaar, Harsila, Mia Stark, N. Stark), 11:13.51.
High jump: 1, Moehlenbrock, ME, 4-10; 2, Ellie Bjorge, RR, 4-04; 3T, Krause, RR, 4-02; 3T, Abigail Sather, RR, 4-02.
Pole vault: 1, Ma. Landwer, RR, 7-06; 2, Addison Johnson, RR, 7-00; 3, Crum, RR, 6-06.
Long jump: 1, Jankila, RR, 15-10.50; 2, Theel, ME, 14-08; 3, Kylie Meyer, ME, 13-04.50.
Triple jump: 1, Baribeau, ME, 32-03.50; 2, Jankila, RR, 30-08.50; 3, Sahr, ME, 30-04.25.
Shot put: 1, Hannah Baker, ME, 28-11.50; 2, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 25-06; 3, Katherine Larson, ME, 22-09.
Discus throw: 1, Baker, ME, 71-00; 2, Mc. Landwer, RR, 66-06; 3, Rasmussen, RR, 64-03.
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 85.5; 2, Mesabi East, 57; 3, Chisholm, 12.5.
100 meter dash: 1, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 11.98; 2, Gavin Skelton, ME, 12.48; 3, Karson Sortedahl, RR, 12.61.
200 meter dash: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 24.53; 2, Cooper Levander, ME, 25.87; 3, Logan Schroeder, ME, 26.14.
400 meter dash: 1, Josh Creer-Oberstar, RR, 53.09; 2, Owen Engel, RR, 56.42; 3, Ryan Herberg, RR, 57.28.
800 meter run: 1, David Loveall, ME, 2:13.78; 2, Alex Leete, ME, 2:27.49; 3, Tristian Peterson, RR, 2:27.77.
1600 meter run: 1, Carter Skelton, ME, 5:00.13; 2, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 5:25.15; 3, Wyatt Palmi, ME, 5:49.21.
3200 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 10:52.77; 2, Dallas Hammer, RR, 11:15.04; 3, A. Leete, ME, 11:45.72
110 meter hurdles: 1, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 22.91.
300 meter hurdles: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 32.80; 2, Cooper Williams, RR, 48.60; 3, L. Hecimovich, 54.80.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Jake Burress, Creer-Oberstar, Sortedahl), 45.98; 2, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Hunter Hannuksela, Levander, Jack Ribich), 47.91; 3, Chisholm (Hayden Roche, Sean Conner, Charlie Thompson, July Abernathy), 50.85.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Burress, Creer-Oberstar, Herberg, Nolin Cope-Robinson), 1:38.57; 2, Mesabi East (Ribich, Leander, Hannuksela, Jamie Hill), 1:39.55.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hill, Neale Leete, Hannuksela, G. Skelton), 3:52.60; 2, Rock Ridge (Dakota Jerde, Hammer, Cope-Robinson, Levi Flatley), 4:10.60.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Stocke, Engel, Hammer, Jerde), 8:53.00; 2, Mesabi East (Hill, N. Leete, Loveall, C. Skelton), 8:55.36.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-00; 2, Herberg, RR, 5-06; 3T, Thompson, C, 5-00; 3T, Engel, RR, 5-00.
Pole vault: 1, Jesse Covell, C, 7-00; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Hannuksela, ME, 19-10.25; 2, Ribich, ME, 18-04.50; 3, Burress, RR, 17-09.50.
Triple jump: 1, Ribich, ME, 38-05.50; 2, Thompson, C, 34-00.00; 3, Matti Koski, RR, 32-09.00.
Shot put: 1, Riley Krenz, RR, 39-00.00; 2, Isaac Flatley, RR, 38-01.50; 3, Josh Stickeny, RR, 36-06.00.
Discus throw: 1, G. Skelton, ME, 144-03; 2, Krenz, RR, 113-06; 3, Zlimen, RR, 105-05.
