Mesabi East girls earn first victory, 2-1

WALKER, Minn. — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team put together a strong outing Thursday and came away with a 2-1 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
“They played a great game,’’ said head coach Sue Bennett. “They were passing really well. Hustling around the field.’’
Freshman Maija Hill and junior Laura Holmstrom helped lead the Giants as they each scored a goal.
Hill scored first with an assist from Rian Aune and Holmstrom later beat the Wolves’ keeper on a penalty.
Holmstrom got the penalty kick after one of the Giants was taken down by the goalie in the box.
“It was a good kick,’’ Bennett said of her team’s second goal.
WHA’s goal also came on a penalty kick after a Wolves’ player was fouled in the goalie box.
Mesabi East’s outing was a lot better than the 2-0 opening loss to Hibbing.
“They had a lot more shots on goal,’’ according to Bennett, who said her club’s game one experience had a lot to do with the win, “especially for the new players.’’
The Giants ended with 15 shots on goal, while the Wolves had five.
Goalie Kylie Baranzelli got the win in net with four saves, including another diving save.
Holmstrom was named the player of the game for her efforts, while Hill was the forward of the contest.
In addition, Kaitlynn James earned defender of the game and Hailey Tarr had a great outing and was named midfielder of the contest.
The Giants (1-1) host Grand Rapids on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
“They usually have a pretty decent team,’’ Bennett said, due to their junior varsity girls feeding the varsity for many, many years.
