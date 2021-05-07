Mesabi East girls champs at Titan Invite

COLERAINE — The Mesabi East girls’ track and field team took home 12 of 18 event wins at the Titan Invitational Thursday, winning the meet with 170 points.
Rock Ridge finished as runner-up with 142.5 points. GNK was third at 139.5 and Ely finished fourth with 81 points.
On the boys side, GNK picked up the win with 231 points while Rock Ridge finished in second with 173.5. Mesabi East was third with 99 points and Ely finished fourth with 32.5.
Kiarra Moehlenbrock led the way for Mesabi East with three individual wins. Moehlenbrock started her day with a win in the 100 meter hurdles (17.8) before winning the 300 meter hurdles (56.2). She also earned a win in the field, claiming the high jump title with a best mark of 4’8”.
Elli Theel was a double winner for Mesabi East, taking home victories in the 100 meter dash (13.0) as well as the long jump (13 feet, 6 inches). Theel also finished second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.6 and in the long jump with a mark of 13 feet, six inches.
Rock Ridge was led by Alex Wercinski, who finished first in the 800 meter run, stopping the clock with a mark of 2:39.4. The Wolverines also earned a win in the relays with Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Jennie Krause and Ava Fink winning the 4x100 with a time of 54.9.
Ely finished the day with three wins with Annika Mattson winning the 400 meter dash (1:09.7), Zoe Devine picking up victory in the two-mile (13:04.7) and Kellen Thomas winning the discus (102 feet, 5.5 inches).
Other first place finishes for Mesabi East include Kora Forsline in the 200 meter dash (27.8) and Lindsay Baribeau in the triple jump (31 feet, six inches).
Mesabi East also earned wins in three of the four relays. In the 4x200, Hannah Hannuksela, Moehlenbrock, Baribeau and Kora Forsline won with a time of 1:53.4. In the 4x400 meter relay, Bella Thomas, Aubree Skelton, Baribeau and Kora Forsline wonwith a time of 4:26.5. In the 4x800, Thomas, Aubree and Lydia Skelton and Aaliyah Sahr finished first with a time of 10:44.0.
Rock Ridge had several second place finishes on the day including Fink in the 100 meters (13.3), Krause in the high jump (four feet, two inches) and Elli Jankila in the triple jump (30 feet, six inches).
The Wolverines also took home silver in two relays including the 4x200 relay (Abby Krum, McKendrick Landwer, Emma Avikainen and Ella Lamppa; 2:02.6) and the 4x400 relay (Maggie Landwer, Jankila, Fink, Wercinski), 4:34.5.
Other second place finishes for Mesabi East include Aubree Skelton in the 1600 meter run (5:56.3) as well as the 4x100 meter relay team (Lexi Highland, Olivia Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Hannuksela) with a time of 55.2.
On the boys side, Rock Ridge finished the day with six wins as a team. Ethan Zlimen led things off with a win in the 100 meter dash, stopping his time at 11.6.
Cameron Stocke was a winner in the 800 meter run, earning the top spot with a time of 2:00.7. Stocke also took home second in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:25.2.
Riley Krenz was the winner of the shot put, putting down a best mark of 39 feet, 9,75 inches. In the high jump, Josh Creer-Oberstar dominated with a best jump of six feet, two inches.
The Wolverines had two relay wins on the day winning both the 4x100 and the 4x200. Creer-Oberstar, Jake Buress, Cooper Williams and Karson Sortedahl finished first in the 4x100 with a time of 46.6 while Burress, Sortedahl, Zlimen and Creer-Oberstar took home gold in the 4x200 with a time of 1:39.9.
For Mesabi East, Gavin Skelton earned a pair of wins for the Giants, winning the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.9 while also taking first in the discus with a best throw of 148 feet, 2.5 inches. Skelton also finished second in the 110 meter hurdles, stopping his time at 16.4.
In other field events, Hunter Hannuksela earned a win in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, eight inches, while Jack Ribich won the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet, eight inches.
Ely was led on the day by Emmett Faltesek, taking second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:07.0.
Other second place finishes for Rock Ridge include Ryan Herberg in the 200 meter dash (25.7), Luke Hecimovich in the 300 meter hurdles (54.6) and Sortedahl in the triple jump (35 feet, seven inches).
The Wolverines also took home second in the 4x400 meter relay with Buress, Stocke, Aidan Hecimovich and Dakota Jerde putting down a time of 3:45.9.
Mesabi East had two other runner-up finishes with the 4x200 relay team (Ribich, Tyler Jacobson, Hannuksela and Jamie Hill) finishing with a time of 1:42.2 and the 4x800 relay team (Hill, Neal Leete, David Loveall and Carter Skelton), stopping their time at 9:10.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.