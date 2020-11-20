PROCTOR — Mesabi East trailed just 8-6 at the half to Crosby-Ironton and was hoping to make a run to the Section 7AA championship in the second half.
However, the Rangers outscored the Giants 22-0 in the final 24 minutes to win the section title, 30-6, in Proctor.
Despite the loss, Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams was proud of his squad making it to the championship in a crazy, COVID-19-impacted 2020.
“It was a heck of a game. The effort was there. We're very proud of our boys. They laid it all on the line. It didn't go our way today,'' Grams said after the game.
Crosby-Ironton got out to an 8-0 lead in the second quarter as quarterback Ashton Hann hit Dietrich Winegarner for a 67-yard touchdown.
The Giants came back to get their own touchdown when Gavin Skelton ran it in from four yards out. However, the two-point conversion pass failed and No. 1-seeded Mesabi East trailed 8-6 at intermission. Skelton led the Giants with 104 yards rushing on 29 carries in the game.
In what could have been the biggest play of the game, Giants starting quarterback Hunter Hannuksela was knocked out early in the second period with a knee injury. He would not return to the game.
C-I took advantage in the third quarter as Cam Durant intercepted an Evan Skelton pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown, which put the Rangers up 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Giants tried to get things going in the fourth but came up short on two separate drives.
C-I took over and began to drive mid-way through the fourth. Hann eventually called his own number and made it 22-6 on an eight-yard scoring run.
Just a few plays later, the Rangers scored from 55 yards out on the second pick six of the contest with 4:09 to play. The score gave C-I a commanding 30-6 lead.
The Giants (now 2-4) couldn't get much more going after that as the Rangers (now 3-5) came away with the victory and a section championship.
C-I was paced by Kale Dugan with 18 carries for 98 yards rushing, while Hann was 9-for-13 for 152 yards through the air.
Grams said the score did not represent how close the game was. After losing their starting quarterback, Evan Skelton ran the offense and made some big passes, he added.
Mesabi East was able to move the ball down the field, but the Ranger defense came up big a few times when it counted. “We just didn't punch it in,'' Grams said.
The Giants head coach was more than pleased with his team -- which includes eight seniors -- on Friday and throughout the season.
“We're proud of them through these crazy times, difficult times.'' The season included being initially moved to the spring, then nine training sessions were allowed before MSHSL officials decided to start the season up again with a 6-game regular season.
“These guys went through a lot of diversity,'' Grams stated. “They all stepped up.'’
Crosby-Ironton 0 8 8 14 – 30
Mesabi East 0 6 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
CI: Dietrich Winegarner 67 pass from Ashton Hann (Winegarner pass from Hann)
ME: Gavin Skelton 4 run (pass fails)
Third Quarter
CI: Hann 7 run (kick fails)
Fourth Quarter
CI: Gabe Kramer 61 interception return (Connor Zender run)
