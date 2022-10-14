DULUTH — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team competed well, but fell short Thursday against Duluth East, 103-82.
The Giants took home wins in four events with Adriana Sheets collecting two of them. Sheets swam to a win in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.03. Later, she finished first in the 100 freestyle, winning with a time of 56.54. Kyra Skelton had the other individual win for the Giants, swimming to a first place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.17.
In the relays, Mesabi East found one win with Kyra Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead, Aubree Skelton touching first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.74.
Mesabi East saw a number of runner-up finishes on the day including Aubree Skelton in the 200 freestyle (2:15.48), Mae Layman in the 200 IM (2:34.72), Gaby Saice in diving (177.95), Adeline Butzke in the 500 freestyle (6:10.46), Summer Cullen-Line in the 100 backstroke (1:11.54) and Ashley Fossell in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.22).
Mesabi East will be back in the pool today when they compete in the Section 7A True Team Meet.
Duluth East 103, Mesabi East 82
200 medley relay: 1, Duluth East A, 2:02.87; 2, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:03.64; 3, Mesabi East B (Kiera Saumer, Micah Layman, Mae Layman, Dallas Layman), 2:14.88.
200 freestyle: 1, Maddie Yapel, DE, 2:13.83; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:15.48; 3, Hannah Vincent, DE, 2:18.28.
200 individual medley: 1, Julia Zimpel, DE, 2:28.04; 2, Ma. Layman, ME, 2:34.72; 3, K. Skelton, ME, 2:35.53.
50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.03; 2, Shea Bradley, DE, 27.45; 3, Signe Kurth, DE, 28.02.
1 meter diving: 1, Alicia Hall, DE, 200.70; 2, Gaby Saice, ME, 177.95; 3, Jaez Johnson, ME, 172.35.
100 butterfly: 1, K. Skelton, ME, 1:08.18; 2, Kate Schiller, DE, 1:09.60; 3, Emma Dauner, DE, 1:10.08.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 56.54; 2, Bradley, DE, 59.18; 3, A. Skelton, ME, 1:00.24.
500 freestyle: 1, Anna Greminger, DE, 6:09.84; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:10.46; 3, Greta Hendrickson, DE, 6:25.97.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (K. Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead, A. Skelton, Sheets), 1:48.74; 2, Duluth East A, 1:53.85; 3, Mesabi East B (Saumer, Fossell, Lily Larson, Butzke), 1:56.70.
100 backstroke: 1, Yapel, DE, 1:08.16; 2, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:11.54; 3, Kurth, DE, 1:13.27.
100 breaststroke: 1, Zimpel, DE, 1:11.66; 2, Fossell, ME, 1:21.22; 3, Abby Linsten, DE, 1:23.56.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth East A, 4:013.14; 2, Mesabi East A (A. Skelton, Ma. Layman, Cullen-Line, Butzke), 4:09.85; 3, Duluth East B, 4:24.80.
BABBITT — The Nighthawks won four of the 11 events but it wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks pulled out the six-point win Thursday on the road.
Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Cedar Ohlhauser and Morgan McClelland won the 200 medley in 2:07.44; Tedrick won the 200 individual medley (2:30.75) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.96); and Tedrick, Larson, Thompson and McClelland won the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.31.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 50, Northeast Range Ely 44
200 medley relay — 1. Northeast Range/Ely (Kelly Thompson, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson, Morgan McClelland), 2:07.44; 2. Northeast Range/Ely (Anderson, Via DeBeltz, Cedar Ohlhauser, Alyssa Ice), 2:21.37; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlson (Kalm, Warden, Makenzie Simula, Laine), 2:28.03.
200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.05; 2. Julia Peterson, 2:17.02; 3. McClelland, NRE, 2:19.11.
200 individual medley — 1. Tedrick, NRE, 2:30.75; 2. Rylee Demers, CEC, 2:38.86; 3. Makayla Linden, CEC, 2:55.49.
50 freestyle — 1. Sandman, CEC, 27.66; 2. Thompson, NRE, 29.21; 3. Emma Peterson, CEC, 29.41.
100 butterfly — 1. Simula, CEC, 1:14.18; 2. Larson, NRE, 1:15.13; 3. Demers, CEC, 1:17.15.
100 freestyle — 1. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 59.31; 2. Alison Ringat, CEC, 1:08.44; 3. Ice, NRE, 1:08.93.
500 freestyle — 1. Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:13.61; 2. McClelland, NRE, 6:36.27; 3. Ohlhauser, 7:12.32.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Larson, Thompson, McClelland), 1:51.31; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Peterson, Peterson, Sandman), 1:53.77; 3. Northeast Range/Ely (Ice, Anderson, Ohlhauser, Swenson), 2:05.67.
100 backstroke — 1. Chopskie, CEC, 1:11.87; 2. Thompson, NRE, 1:18.27; 3. Tuuli Koivisto, NRE, 1:22.82.
100 breaststroke — 1. Tedrick, NRE, 1:15.97; 2. Warden, CEC< 1:24.04; 3. DeBeltz, NRE, 1:28.62.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Peterson, Peterson, Sandman), 4:12.00; 2. Northeast Range/Ely (Larson, Koivisto, Anderson, Ohlhauser), 4:30.90; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Laine, Ringat, Butler, Deers).
