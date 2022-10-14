DULUTH — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team competed well, but fell short Thursday against Duluth East, 103-82.

The Giants took home wins in four events with Adriana Sheets collecting two of them. Sheets swam to a win in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.03. Later, she finished first in the 100 freestyle, winning with a time of 56.54. Kyra Skelton had the other individual win for the Giants, swimming to a first place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.17.

