Mesabi East experienced

AURORA — With many kids returning to organized athletics for the first time since March, the Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team looks to lean on an older squad as they begin their 2020 campaign.
Monday marked the start of their season as 32 players from Mesabi East, Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia took to the pitch for the team’s first practice. The return to play is hopefully a step in the right direction for organized sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good to get back on the field,” Mesabi East head coach Jared Anderson said Monday. “It’s good to see a lot of kids returning, especially some of our older ones. We have an older squad this year. We’re excited to be here, but we have to start getting into the habits when it comes to safety guidelines. We want to practice and have games and have a successful season, but we have to follow the rules first. Overall, it’s good to be back.”
A cooperative team featuring three East Range schools, senior captain Andrew Torrel says it’s nice to be able to play with some athletes that he would normally play against in other sports.
“Some of these guys are friends from other towns so it’s nice to be able to see them and work with them instead of playing against them every time. Getting a bunch of guys together from all over the Range is really cool and it’s fun to be a part of something like this.”
Torrel went on to say that it adds a bit of normalcy that has been missing from high school life since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s nice to be back,” the Eveleth-Gilbert student said. “We haven’t had in-person classes for a while or sports so it’s nice be getting back into the swing of things. Getting back to normal is a good feeling.”
The Giants got to start their season practicing on one of the new turf fields installed right outside Mesabi East High School, something head coach Jared Anderson hoped to show off a little more in the team’s first full season with it.
“It’s going to be great just being able to play on a brand new field right next to the high school,” Anderson said. “Now we’re right here instead of out in the swamp in Biwabik. Hopefully that means more people will come check us out. Maybe they’ll see the lights on and want to stop by and see what’s going on.
“With all the COVID changes, we’ve had to move to a nine-game season right now instead of a 16-game season. We had a pretty heavy home schedule when we were planning for 16 but some teams chopped us and we chopped some of them. I’d say most of our games are still at home though so that will be nice.”
A team with plenty of experience, the Giants are hoping they can take advantage of their older players and help build on some of the younger ones as well.
“We just want to work at it and keep the progress going,” Torrel said. “Maybe get a few systems going that work for us and figure that out. It would be nice to win some games too.”
“We did lose a couple key players but the bulk of our core is back this year,” Anderson said. “I think with the progress they had last year, we’re just going to keep seeing more and more of it this year. There’s a lot of good leaders on this team and a lot of good characters so I’m expecting that to carry down through the younger kids too.”
Just in the first week of practice, Anderson says the opening days will be about finding out where everyone’s fitness level is at, as well as their knowledge of the game.
“The big task right now is just seeing where everybody is at and knowing how to train them appropriately. Some guys were playing baseball this summer, other guys came to our once a week soccer camp so not everyone is at the same place right now.”
Anderson says the number of kids in the program normally fluctuates from 30-35 and this year’s 32 is right in line with that trend. Still, he wouldn’t be shocked if the numbers increased in the first couple of weeks.
“I know we’re still missing a couple of guys so the numbers will go up once they’re here. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a couple football players that want to be active and decide to come out and give it a shot. I’m definitely all for that.”
