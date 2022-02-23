AURORA — Mesabi East head boys’ swimming coach Terry Layman knows her team is small in numbers.
That, however, means nothing to the Giants as Layman and the rest of the team expect to make some noise starting today at the Section 6A Prelims in Grand Rapids.
The day before the meet, Layman says her team looks sharp and they’re ready to take the other team’s by surprise.
“The boys are confident,” Layman said. “We plan to do some damage. I mean, I just feel like you don’t have to have a huge team to make an impact. You can go for your personal best. You can race the person next to you and impact yourself that way. It’s just about putting the fastest people in the pool and I think we have plenty of fast swimmers and our boys know that.”
Layman says none of the success her team has had this season has surprised her, but her own swimmers may have surprised themselves with how much time they’re dropping.
“I see a lot of potential and that’s my job as a coach to help them realize that. I think my young men are fierce competitors and have gained that edge throughout the course of the season.They may have surprised themselves with what they’ve done, but I know all of them have worked themselves up to some very good seed times and I’m excited for them.”
The Giants have numerous top seeds heading into the meet with Carter Steele holding the best time in the 200 freestyle (1:55.40), Logan Schroeder leading the way in the 100 backstroke (56.50) and the 400 freestyle relay team coming in with the best time in their event (3:29.15). Steele also owns the second best time in the 100 freestyle (50.63) with Schroeder just behind him in third (50.89).
Cole Layman has the second fastest seed time in the 200 individual medley at 2:15.63. The Mesabi East 200 medley relay team is also second at 1:45.58. The 200 freestyle relay team holds the event’s No. 4 seed at 1:35.56.
The top 16 swimmers will move on to Saturday’s finals — eight each in the championship and consolation heats — while the three fastest swimmers in each event after Saturday’s finals will advance to the state meet.
Layman says she’s seen tremendous contributions up and down the lineup all season long, making note of the team’s strong performance at the Taconite Invite.
“We ended up pulling off second at the Taconite with only 12 swimmers. Our guys have shown up to the big meets and that’s important. I truly believe my team will have an impact. We’ve swam against some very fast competition and held meets as late as we could this year and I think doing that has prepared us for sections.”
Layman says the team has come a long way this year, as well as the year before after the season was shortened
“I like the longer season because I think you need that extra time to develop your swimmers, work on their confidence and have them try different things. The guys were able to step up this year but they stepped up last year too. Whatever the challenge is, I know my guys are ready to go for it.”
—
Full seeds and times for Mesabi East can be found below.
Mesabi East Seed Times
200 medley relay: 2, Mesabi East, 1:45.58.
200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, 1:55.40; 6, Alex Leete, 2:01.85; 12, Danny Knapper, 2:16.37; 17, Gavyn Ray, 2:32.42.
200 individual medley: 2, Cole Layman, 2:15.63; 7, Zade Baker, 2:24.44.
50 freestyle: 5, Mason Williams, 23.58; 6, Isak Schroeder, 23.73; 21, Latham Rooda, 30.83; 24, Colt Long, 31.82.
100 butterfly: 6, Layman, 1:00.31.
100 freestyle: 2, Steele, 50.63; 3, Logan Schroeder, 50.89; 8, I. Schroeder, 56.70; 10, Knapper, 59.32.
500 freestyle: 5, Leete, 5:34.83; 10, Connor Feldt, 6:19.14; 15, Ray, 6:37.91.
200 freestyle relay: 4, Mesabi East, 1:35.56.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, 56.50; 7, Baker, 1:05.59; 14, Feldt, 1:15.21.
100 breaststroke: 6, Williams, 1:10.26; 19, Rooda, 1:35.75.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East, 3:29.15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.