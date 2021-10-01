AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team was celebrating Homecoming this week but that didn’t mean that the team was going to just take practice time off.
The Giants shook off a hard-fighting Mountain Iron-Buhl squad, 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-11) on Thursday night.
Mesabi East served the ball a little better but still not as well as coach Sara Baribeau would like.
“No, our serving isn’t where I would like it to be,” Baribeau said. “It’s got to be better.”
The Rangers jumped out to an early 9-4 first game lead, forcing Baribeau to take a time out. After the time out Sam Hoff had a big Block at the net, adding to the Ranger lead.
“We really got off to a good start,” Rangers coach Patty Overbye said. “But when we do that we have to keep up our play like that and close some games out.”
The Giants got back in the game with a Maija Hill block at the net and an ace serve, followed by a Lindsey Baribeau kill which tied the game up at 12.
The teams then traded points until the Giants took a lead that they would not lose thanks to a kill from Kora Forslinel.
“I like the way we didn’t panic when we were behind,” Baribeau said. “They kept with the game plan and it paid off.”
Another Forsline kill made it 24-19 in favor of Mesabi East with Allie Lamppa closing out the set with an ace serve for the Giants.
Game two was a back and forth affair with neither team grabbing anything bigger than a four point lead. The Rangers got an ace serve from Hoff to give them a 15-12 lead, forcing Baribeau to take a time out.
But her veteran squad did not panic and climbed back in the game with a Isabella Ruotsalainen kill and a Baribeau kill knotted the game up at 16-16.
The Giants took the lead from there and held on tight to it. The Rangers got within a point at 22-21 but a Baribeau ace serve and kill helped close out the game.
“That was another game we were right in it, but didn’t close it out,” Overbye said. “We have to finish games like that.”
Game three was all Mesabi East. Alexa Fossell served the Giants to an early 5-0 lead before the Rangers could get on the board. A Gabby Lira kill made it a 5-2 game and a Maleah Milton ace serve cut the deficit to two but the Giants would run away from the Rangers.
Both teams were able to play their entire benches as the game was no longer close. Mesabi East soon closed things out, 25-11.
“We have the Two Harbors Tournament on Saturday,” Baribeau said. “I hope we come out ready to play.”
Baribeau led the Giants with 15 kills and three blocks, while Forsline added 10 kills and five digs. Lamppa collected three ace serves and 35 set assists. Fossell had 17 digs and three ace serves.
Lira led the Rangers with eight kills, while Sage Ganyo had 11 digs. Hali Savela collected 15 set assists. Milton had two ace serves.
The Rangers will travel to Silver Bay on Monday.
Northeast Range 3,
North Woods 0
At Cook, another big night from Hannah Rechiensperger was key for the Nighthawks as Northeast Range swept hosting North Woods 3-0 Thursday night.
Reichensperger led all attackers with 30 kills to go along with six blocks and 15 digs. Maizy Sundbload finished with 33 set assists and 10 digs for the Nighthawks. Natalie Nelmark tallied five kills.
For North Woods, Abbigail Shuster led the way with 14 kills and three ace serves. Skyler Yernatich added six kills and eight digs. Morgan Burnett finished with 17 set assists and four kills.
Northeast Range will host Ely on Monday. North Woods will host South Ridge that same night.
