AURORA – It’s been 53 days since the Mesabi East volleyball team has lost a game. During that span, they’ve won 19 matches in a row, while only dropping a total of three sets.
All of that gets thrown out the window tonight when the No. 2 Giants head to Hermantown for a date with No. 1 Proctor in the Section 7AA semifinals.
Coming off two home playoff wins last week, Mesabi East came into practice focused and ready to tackle the next challenge. Head coach Sara Baribeau says it’s been a productive couple of days and is hopeful that will carry into tonight’s contest.
“We’ve had some very good practices that I’m very happy with these last two days,” Baribeau said Tuesday night. “The girls have been working hard, they’re focused and they’re bringing a good energy to the court this week. I hope that gives us some momentum heading into the game.
“Our motto has been ‘practice like you play,’ and if we play like we’ve been practicing this week then we’re on the right track I think.”
The Giants haven’t seen the Rails this season or even last season but Baribeau says it’s clear what type of game they enjoy playing.
“They’re a big, offensive team. They put up a big block as well so those are the elements we’ve been focused on the last couple of days. We’re looking to see which of our strengths works well offensively and then worrying about having our hitters get around their block. We have options of our own so it’s up to us to figure out what’s going to work best for us once we get on the court.”
Alongside Mesabi East’s long standing win streak, they also went undefeated on their home court this year. While success in their own backyard has been nice, the rest of the season will be played on neutral courts and Baribeau doesn’t believe that will be a problem for her team.
“We were pumped to have two home games and the girls were very grateful for that. There’s a lot to celebrate about how we played at home this season but now it’s going to be a little different and I think the girls are ready for it.
“We played our last home game, executed well, had a lot of fun, but now we are looking at our next focus.”
With only four teams alive in the 7AA tournament, Baribeau says a key for her team will be handling the big moments in the best way possible.
“If our girls keep a good attitude, don’t get down on themselves and play relaxed then I think we’ll be alright. They know it’s a big game and I don’t think they’ll have too many jitters until right before they step on to the court. Hopefully they can hand those jitters and nerves over to the coaches as they get ready to play.”
For the Mesabi East seniors that are looking to keep their dreams alive, their coach believes they’re ready and capable to guide the team even further.
“I want them to push themselves further than they have all season. That’s what it’s going to take. That’s what it’ll take the rest of the season. They’ll need to work outside their comfort zone and push those limits. I know they can do that and lead us to where we need to be.”
The Giants and the Rails will face off tonight in Hermantown at 5:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.