AURORA — Mesabi East head boys’ golf coach Jim James sees the 2021 season as a clean slate with the Giants rebuilding from the ground up after losing out on the 2020 season.
Bringing in nine totally new players in grades 10-12, the Giants are unique in that there is no varsity experience across the entire team. For James, the goal for the season is to learn and field a full team by the time the section tournament rolls around.
“We want to be the best team we can be by the end of the season,” James said. “And hope to field a team of 4-6 players for the Section meet.”
With spring sports returning after a year off, James says the excitement amongst the players is high and that the enthusiasm to learn the game is there. On his team’s potential strengths James says the team is full of “great kids who are wanting to give competitive golf a try.”
James expects Cloquet, Hermantown and Virginia to be amongst the section’s best but for right now, the focus is on getting better. The team’s main goal this season, according to James, is to “have fun, learn the great game of golf and have all players improve from where their game is now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.