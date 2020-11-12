Mesabi East blanks MI-B thanks to strong hitting, pinpoint setting

MOUNTAIN IRON — Hitting, especially tough and hard hitting, proved to be the difference Thursday night in Mesabi East’s 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-21) win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said her team was up and down in games one and three and relied on hitters Lindsey Baribeau (14 kills) and Aaliyah Sahr (12 kills) to secure the victory.
“They ended up persevering. I think just the hitting hard, finding the spots … taking a swing at the ball is what really won the games in games one and three,’’ Baribeau said. “Going in with tough hitting and finding spots with those hits really helped us to be successful tonight.’’
The hitters couldn’t have done it without the Mesabi East setters either, especially Kaitlynn James who compiled 36 set assists.
“I think they (the setters) moved it around a lot. We have two in double digits tonight (in kills). That’s exactly what I want to see to have several players with high stats with hitting. So they’re moving the ball around, setting the ball to who’s hot. That helps gain momentum.’’
Mesabi East got out to an early 11-5 lead behind the play of Baribeau, Kora Forsline, Sahr and James.
Hali Savela, Paris Pontinen, Gabby Lira and Jordan Zubich helped Mountain Iron-Buhl tie things up at 12 and again at 13.
The back-and-forth game was tied several more times before a Baribeau tip tied things up at 23-23. Two more points for the visitors and Mesabi East escaped with a 25-23 win in set one.
Set two was all Giants with Kadyn Kangas, Sahr, Baribeau and Steph Zimmer pacing Mesabi East to a 12-3 lead.
Zimmer later served up an ace and Forsline added a kill for a 21-8 advantage. Mesabi East went on to secure the 25-13 win with a powerful kill from Baribeau and a set-winning spike from Sahr.
“The second game they played solid all the way through and that makes the job easy for a coach,’’ the Giants leader stated.
After falling behind 2-0, MI-B head coach Megan Preiner had a message for her team.
“We told them that in every set we came out and we got down in points and they went on a run. We needed to come out strong and we needed to come out on a run because we were already down 2-0 before that third set.’’
The Rangers responded to Preiner’s challenge.
Zoe Bialczak, Zubich, Sage Ganyo and Savela got MI-B fired up as they shot out to a 14-7 advanage in set three.
The Giants later found themselves down 16-10 before Sahr’s offensive efforts, a tip from Maija Hill and the serving of Baribeau saw Mesabi East take a 19-18 lead.
James continued to set up her teammates nicely and kills from Forsline, Sahr and Hill followed to make it 24-21. Baribeau ultimately put the match away with a tip that found the floor on the MI-B side of the court for the 25-21 set three win.
Preiner was proud of her girls for responding so well in set three. “They did that, but unfortunately just couldn’t hang on.’’
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Baribeau wants to see her girls be more consistent.
“We’ve seen some tremendous games out of them. They control the ball and they control the offense and they’re digging well and passing well. I want to see that be consistent so that we don’t have those lapses where we get behind.’’
Set three was one of those times the Giants got behind early.
Serving was the key in Mesabi East’s rally, coach Baribeau said. “Lindsey was serving at that time. They struggled with her deep top spin serve. She was able to catch us up and the girls kept it in control. At that point Aaliyah was hitting really good. Kora was key in the end, finding the spots to get a few kills’’ that got the Giants in that lead and kept them in that lead.
Despite the loss, Preiner was proud of her team, especially her younger players.
“I just commend all the freshmen because we had four freshmen on the court at once and with the lack of experience they’ve had in the past. We have a really young team. With four freshmen on the floor, there’s pretty high hopes for this volleyball program. I really was excited about that.’’
Preiner said, “They looked athletic and they looked scrappy. We might not have had a lot of powerhouse hits, but they picked up balls pretty well.’’
In the statistics department, Mesabi East also got 20 digs from Alexa Fossell, 17 digs from Steph Zimmer and 13 digs and two aces from Sahr. Forsline and Hill each chipped in with five kills, while Baribeau also had four blocks and four aces.
MI-B was paced by Jacie Kvas with six kills and Jordan Zubich with four. In the dig department, Ganyo, Lira and Bialczak each had 11. Savela, meanwhile, led the Rangers with eight set assists.
Northeast Range 3,
North Woods 1
At Babbitt, Hannah Reichensperger had a strong all-around effort that included 28 digs and 20 kills as the Nighthawks got past North Woods, 3-1 (25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15).
Maizy Sundblad engineered the offense with 37 set assists, Natalie Nelmark put down 11 kills and Audrey Anderson tallied 14 digs and three set assists. Reichensperger added five blocks and five ace serves.
The Grizzlies, meanwhile, were led by Morgan Burnett with 10 kills and seven set assists, Olivia Udovich with 11 set assists and Karah Scofield with 14 digs. Hannah Kinsey added six kills and three blocks.
