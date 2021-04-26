Mesabi East baseball falls to Proctor, softball team nets two victories

AURORA — Mesabi East combined to collect 13 hits Saturday, but it wasn’t quite enough as Proctor scored four in the sixth to come away with a 8-5 victory.
Charlie Karish led the Giants 13-hit attack with three hits and four RBI, while Dakota Kruse, Ty Laugen and Henry DePew (one double) each had a pair of hits. DePew also added an RBI. Brayden Leffel, Logan Schroeder, Kaden Maki and Ethan Murray connected for one hit.
On the hill, Karish took the loss after going five innings and giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits. He fanned seven and walked four. Hayden Soular pitched two innings in relief. He gave up one earned run on one hit, while striking out three and walking two.
Proctor had three players with multiple hits.
Mesabi East (0-4) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
At Grand Rapids, Mesabi East won two of three games Friday at the Iron Range Conference Tournament.
The Giants grabbed a 4-3 lead after the first inning and scored seven in the fifth inning to cruise to a 14-8 victory over Chisholm.
Alexa Fossell led the way with a double and a triple, while Kaitlynn James added a triple, two singles and a pair of RBI. Steph Zimmer added two doubles, a single and two RBI, while Hannah Williams also connected for three hits, which scored two Giants.
Starting pitcher Jasmine Heikkila added two hits and one RBI and Kansas Neari notched two hits, while Mckenzie Pokorny, Bethany Polla, and Alina Vaydich all added base knocks.
In the circle, Heikkila went the distance as she surrendered eight earned runs on 16 hits. She also fanned five and walked two.
For the Bluestreaks, six batters had multiple hits, while Anderson took the loss in the circle. Anderson (No. 27) connected for three hits and one RBI, while Anderson (No. 14) added two hits. Pearson recorded two hits (including a double) and one RBI, as did Gams. Cassennari and Sundquist both came up with hits, while Quirk smacked a triple.
----
Mesabi East 8,
International Falls 3
At Grand Rapids, the Giants scored three in the second and four in the seventh to secure an 8-3 win over International Falls.
Mesabi East collected 14 hits and five RBI en route to the win.
Neari paced the Giants with three hits (including two doubles) and one RBI, while Zimmer (one double) and Fossell each tallied two hits and two RBI. Pokorny added two hits, Hannah Williams smacked a double and five others aided the cause with a base knock.
Heikkila picked up her second win of the day after pitching all seven innings. She allowed three earned runs on 12 hits, walked one and fanned three Broncos.
----
Grand Rapids 6,
Mesabi East 5
At Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks knocked off the Giants on the final play of the game, 6-5.
Mesabi East led 5-4 heading to the bottom of the eighth before Grand Rapids came up with two runs, including a game-winning RBI double, which ended the contest.
The Giants got out to a 2-0 lead, added two more in the sixth and one in the eighth before the Thunderhawks pulled out the win.
James led the way with a two-run homer, while Heikkila talled three hits, including a double. The Giants also got hits from Fossell, Zimmer, Pokorny and Neari. Heikkila took the loss after going 7 ⅓ innings. She gave up five earned runs on 19 hits.
Mesabi East hosts Ely today at 4:30 p.m. on Ed Berdice Field.
